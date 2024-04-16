All’s quiet within the UK boxed charts

Very few new retail releases have launched this month. The UK physical charts reflect this, mostly comprising of evergreen titles and older games that have received price cuts recently.

It’s EA Sports FC 24 that rules the roost, with Hogwarts Legacy holding onto #2. Incidentally, Hogwarts Legacy is the Switch’s no.1 for a second week running.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashes to #3, popular PS5 pack-in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rises to #4, and then at #5 it’s Princess Peach: Showtime!

After re-entering at #3 due to a price cut last week Elden Ring falls to #6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder remains at #7, Helldivers II re-enters the top ten at #8 (up from #14), Minecraft climbs to #9, and then at #10 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports – all the way from #26.

Dragon’s Dogma II took a tumble from #17 to #25, Rise of the Ronin dropped from #23 to #35, while South Park: Snow Day fizzles to #39. Sonic Superstars, meanwhile, re-entered at #36.