Out this week: Botany Manor, House Flipper 2, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Bunhouse, Trail Out, Die Again, more

Green fingered gamers can look forward to exploring Botany Manor this week. Set in 1890, this puzzle adventure involves growing rare plants in order to finish a botany book. The puzzle solving slant sounds intriguing, requiring ‘out of the box’ thinking for some solutions, with only limited resources available and the rules of nature to adhere to. It’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch – and it seems a good fit for the greenest of consoles.
If Botany Manor sounds like your (grow)bag, you’ll likely enjoy Bunhouse too – a relaxing greenhouse management sim set in a garden full of curious rabbits. The PC version, from 2021, was well received and praised for its easy-going nature. Continuing the theme, House Flipper 2 – the chilled renovation sim that involves decorating, cleaning, and styling – is imminent on consoles. It appears to be a step up from the original, with richer visuals and refined mechanics.
Gearbox’s 5v5 MOBA hero shooter Gigantic is also back in a new Rampage Edition. It includes everything from the original, along with cross platform play, plus new heroes, modes, and maps.
Then there’s the traditional RPG Broken Roads – which boasts a moral compass – the tile-based roguelike puzzler Let’s! Revolution, a PS4/PS5 release of the fishing RPG Moonglow Bay, 3D Realm’s worker-management game The Kindeman Remedy, pixel art horde shooter Outer Terror, and Die Again – a shooter where upon death, it’s possible to possess nearby enemies and keep playing.
Goons: Legends & Mayhem, meanwhile, brings together ice hockey and beat’em up action. That’s joined by psychological thriller Loretta, block pushing puzzler SokoFrog, and the cartoony point ‘n clicker Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy.
Trail Out should also be out on Xbox this week, ahead of a PS4/PS5 release. This Unreal Engine 4 powered racer appears to have gone down well on PC, offering destruction-based races, derby arenas, and big city tracks. If you enjoyed Wreckfest and the earlier Flatout games, this may be of interest.
New release trailers
Gigantic: Rampage Edition
Botany Manor
Bunhouse
Broken Roads
House Flipper 2
Let’s! Revolution!
Moonglow Bay
Die Again
The Kindeman Remedy
Loretta
SokoFrog
Outer Terror
Goons: Legends & Mayhem
Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy
New multiformat releases
Next week: DAVE THE DIVER, Harold Halibut, Sker Ritual, Planet of Lana, Richman 11, Bit Dungeon Plus, SOUL COVENANT, Pretty Girls Escape PLUS, Sokobalien, Lunar Axe, Age of Water, Flute The Snake Charmer, PERISH, and Ready, Steady, Ship!