Elden Ring returns to the UK top ten at #3, while EA Sports FC 24 holds onto no.1

This week’s UK retail chart is a peculiar one. Helldivers II, Dragon’s Dogma II, and South Park: Snow Day have all exited the top ten, with the crass cartoon tie-in falling to #23.

In their place, the top ten sees the return of Elden Ring at #3 – up from #20 – along with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at #8 (up from #21) and Minecraft at #10 (up from #13.)

The top two positions remain unchanged, held by EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #4, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate took #5, Princess Peach: Showtime fell to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder moved up to #7, while Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown dropped one place to #9.

EA Sports FC 24 and The Lost Crown are discounted currently, explaining their chart positions. It also seems that Elden Ring was available for a mere £10 at Asda last week, fuelling its resurgence. In the Xbox One chart, meanwhile, Dark Souls Trilogy returned to no.1 as a re-entry. This would also suggest a hefty price cut somewhere.

Likely, we won’t see any new titles in the chart until the end of the month, which is when Stellar Blade, TopSpin 2K25, House Flipper 2, and TMNT: Wrath of the Mutants launch.