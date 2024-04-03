Play Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, and prevent the frog population from croaking it

The aptly named Humble Reeds has revealed Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, a cozy experience in which wetlands must be restored to their squishy glory to create a thriving frog sanctuary.

You play as Cleo, who happens to find herself at a loose end during a break. After reconnecting with their childhood chum Axel, they set about rebuilding and sculpting a local wetland to create a new home for frogs.

Resources can be gathered and new items crafted, allowing for slides, ponds, bathtubs and more to be placed freely within the environments, which in turn will attract a total of eight different frog species.

A ‘Frogdex’ is used to photograph and catalogue discoveries, with three locations to explore fully. Along the way, new characters will be introduced.

“We hope all gamers who play on Nintendo Switch enjoy this relaxing yet meaningful experience with a wholesome message about building and restoring a nurturing environment for the creatures that need it most,” said Dan McNeely, CEO & Founder of Armor Games Studios.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is expected to hop onto Switch and PC later this year.