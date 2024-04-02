Set in the ’90s, ‘inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories’ involves running a Japanese store for a week

Back in 2020, Coffee Talk invited players to become a barista and listen to their customers’ stories while sipping a hot beverage. Over time, secrets and revelations started to spill about their day-to-day lives.

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories, from the Tokyo-based Nagai Industries Inc and fresh from an appearance in Famitsu, presents a similar proposition. Set in 1993, it entails a college student running a convenience store for a week in a small town as a favour for a family member. In the coming days, you’ll get to know the store’s customers personally, and in some instances help to solve their problems.

The story is spread across six chapters and involves carrying out day-to-day duties such as stocking shelves, and occasionally stopping to talk to customers. Each is described as a ‘riddle’ – you’ll need to talk to them and select dialogue options to open up about their troubles. There are no grounds for failure whatsoever, with the intention being to create a relaxed, and nostalgic, experience about meaningful stories.

Looking at the screenshots, we think this may appeal not just to Coffee Talk fans, but also those who enjoy browsing the convenience store shelves in SEGA’s Like a Dragon/Yakuza/Judgement games to find hidden details.

If inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories sounds like your bag (for life) there is sadly a little bit of time to wait, as it isn’t due until Spring 2025. PC, Mac, and versions for currently undisclosed consoles are planned.