Out this week: South Park: Snow Day, Planet Zoo, Open Roads, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Grandia HD Collection, more

It’s a modest week for new releases, with a handful of titles to consider playing while devouring chocolate eggs over the upcoming long Easter weekend. That’s if you can tear yourself away from the potential GOTY candidate Dragon’s Dogma II, which appears to be drawing a lot of people’s attention currently.

THQ Nordic are back for a third week on the trot, following on from Outcast: A New Beginning and last week’s Alone in the Dark reboot, with the budget priced South Park: Snow Day. Developed by Question Games (The Blackout Club, The Magic Circle) it’s a multiplayer focused online battler, with optional solo play using AI bots. The chunky 3D visuals have drawn some criticism, but it also appears the developers have added lots of glitzy effects to counterbalance.

Frontier’s Planet Zoo: Console Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series also, with all the content and updates from the PC version. That’s around four years of improvements and extras. Another new release with building elements is Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles from Wired, a spin-off of the PS5/XSX launch title The Falconeer. Freedom and expression take centre stage, allowing for fortresses, and spire-filled towns to be created with flair, and then turned into rallying grounds and trade hubs. Like South Park, this too is arriving at a lower price point.

After a slight delay, Annapurna Interactive’s interactive movie mystery-thriller Open Roads should be with us, promising to offer a nostalgic experience thanks to its 2003 setting. It’s coming to all formats and will be available on Game Pass.

RPG double pack Grandia HD Collection – featuring the PSone original and its PS2 sequel – makes the jump from Switch to Xbox and PlayStation formats too, while the Hotline Miami inspired OXTO leaps from PC to consoles. The Lovecraftian Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition then manages to escape from the Xbox Series and dash onto PS5. Scores were mixed at launch, and it seems the developers were keen to rectify things – this edition includes a host of improvements.

We can also expect Felix the Cat – which brings together Hudon’s NES and Game Boy platformers – the cutesy party-based RPG Terra Memoria, Feardemic’s well-received underwater horror Stasis: Bone Totem, platform puzzler One Last Breath, and the fantasy-themed 2.5D action adventure Ario. Outdoorsy RPG Outward Definitive Edition walks the well-worn path to Switch too, available on the eShop and at retail. Try as we might, though, we couldn’t find a trailer for this one.

New release trailers

South Park: Snow Day

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Grandia HD Collection

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition

Open Roads

Felix the Cat

Terra Memoria

OTXO

Stasis: Bone Totem

Forrader Hero

The Master’s Pupil

One Last Breath

New multiformat releases

South Park: Snow Day

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Grandia HD Collection

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Terra Memoria

Stasis: Bone Totem

Open Roads

OTXO

Forrader Hero

Re:Touring

Ario

The Master’s Pupil

New on PSN

Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition

Felix the Cat

7 Days Heroes

Forest Farm

Fortress S

Sunny Café

New on Xbox Store

The True

Super Space Club

House

One Last Breath

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

South Park: Snow Day

Outward Definitive Edition

Pocket Bravery

Next week: Freedom Planet 2, Knowledge Keeper, Saviorless, Life of Slime, Withering Rooms, Turbo Golf Racing, Alchemist: The Potion Monger, and Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Sacred Reunion.