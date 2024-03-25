Out this week: South Park: Snow Day, Planet Zoo, Open Roads, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Grandia HD Collection, more

It’s a modest week for new releases, with a handful of titles to consider playing while devouring chocolate eggs over the upcoming long Easter weekend. That’s if you can tear yourself away from the potential GOTY candidate Dragon’s Dogma II, which appears to be drawing a lot of people’s attention currently.
THQ Nordic are back for a third week on the trot, following on from Outcast: A New Beginning and last week’s Alone in the Dark reboot, with the budget priced South Park: Snow Day. Developed by Question Games (The Blackout Club, The Magic Circle) it’s a multiplayer focused online battler, with optional solo play using AI bots. The chunky 3D visuals have drawn some criticism, but it also appears the developers have added lots of glitzy effects to counterbalance.
Frontier’s Planet Zoo: Console Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series also, with all the content and updates from the PC version. That’s around four years of improvements and extras. Another new release with building elements is Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles from Wired, a spin-off of the PS5/XSX launch title The Falconeer. Freedom and expression take centre stage, allowing for fortresses, and spire-filled towns to be created with flair, and then turned into rallying grounds and trade hubs. Like South Park, this too is arriving at a lower price point.
After a slight delay, Annapurna Interactive’s interactive movie mystery-thriller Open Roads should be with us, promising to offer a nostalgic experience thanks to its 2003 setting. It’s coming to all formats and will be available on Game Pass.
RPG double pack Grandia HD Collection – featuring the PSone original and its PS2 sequel – makes the jump from Switch to Xbox and PlayStation formats too, while the Hotline Miami inspired OXTO leaps from PC to consoles. The Lovecraftian Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition then manages to escape from the Xbox Series and dash onto PS5. Scores were mixed at launch, and it seems the developers were keen to rectify things – this edition includes a host of improvements.
We can also expect Felix the Cat – which brings together Hudon’s NES and Game Boy platformers – the cutesy party-based RPG Terra Memoria, Feardemic’s well-received underwater horror Stasis: Bone Totem, platform puzzler One Last Breath, and the fantasy-themed 2.5D action adventure Ario. Outdoorsy RPG Outward Definitive Edition walks the well-worn path to Switch too, available on the eShop and at retail. Try as we might, though, we couldn’t find a trailer for this one.
New multiformat releases
- South Park: Snow Day
- Planet Zoo: Console Edition
- Grandia HD Collection
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Terra Memoria
- Stasis: Bone Totem
- Open Roads
- OTXO
- Forrader Hero
- Re:Touring
- Ario
- The Master’s Pupil
New on PSN
- Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition
- Felix the Cat
- 7 Days Heroes
- Forest Farm
- Fortress S
- Sunny Café
New on Xbox Store
- The True
- Super Space Club
- House
- One Last Breath
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- South Park: Snow Day
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Pocket Bravery
Next week: Freedom Planet 2, Knowledge Keeper, Saviorless, Life of Slime, Withering Rooms, Turbo Golf Racing, Alchemist: The Potion Monger, and Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Sacred Reunion.