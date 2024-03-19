Helldivers II re-enters the UK top five while Outcast: A New Beginning struggles

It seems THQ Nordic’s Outcast: A New Beginning is off to a slow start, failing to make the UK top retail chart 40, and only showing up at #9 in the Xbox Series top ten – one position higher than LotR: Gollum, of all things. THQ Nordic’s next release, South Park: Snow Day, will likely have a stronger launch.

Outcast: A New Beginning was the sole new arrival in the charts, meaning Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition on Switch was a no-show. Konami’s retail release of Contra: Operation Galuga is trailing behind last week’s digital version, due at the end of April, explaining its absence.

It’s EA Sports FC 24 that takes the top spot this week, up from #5. Hogwarts Legacy moved up to #2, last week’s chart topper WWE 2K24 fell to #3, Sony’s surprise hit Helldivers II climbed from #8 to #4, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is at #5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell to #7, GTA V rose to #8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top ten at #9, while Mario Vs. Donkey Kong monkeys around at #10.

Atlus’ multiformat RPG Unicorn Overlord remained in the chart for a second week, although it did take a tumble, dropping from #7 to #25.