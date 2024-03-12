System Shock rocks PlayStation and Xbox formats in May

All systems are go – Nightdive’s well received System Shock remake, which had an incredibly long development cycle, will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on May 21st.

This classic sci-fi shooter reborn will support “up to” 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series, and also features redesigned controls intended for joypads. Moreover, the final confrontation with the twisted AI ‘SHODAN’ is being revised and a female protagonist will be available from the outset.

As per the PC version, the music is all-new while the visuals have had a HD makeover.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be digital only, while the PS5 and Xbox Series versions are set to gain a physical release – which is always pleasing to see.

The original System Shock launched on PC in 1994, only ever becoming a modest success despite high praise. The same went for 1999’s System Shock 2, which Nightdive re-released in 2013 in order to help fund this long-time coming remake. If it wasn’t for Nightdive’s passion for bringing this cult shooter to a new audience, they wouldn’t exist at all.