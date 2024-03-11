UK retail chart sees three new arrivals, including WWE 2K24 at no.1

Square-Enix’s well-received Final Fantasy VII Rebirth could only hold onto the UK chart’s top spot for a single week, dislodged by new arrival WWE 2K24.

The star-studded grappler seems to be a return to form for the franchise, boasting an 82% Metacritic, while being praised for its fun mechanics and wealth of modes.

WWK 2K24 also took the top spot in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series charts. There’s no Switch version this year, sadly.

Atlus’ positively reviewed RPG Unicorn Overlord managed to enter at #5 in the all formats chart while also taking a respectable #6 in the Switch chart, #10 in the PS5 top ten, and #9 in the Xbox Series chart.

Incidentally, Nacon’s Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator also showed up at #10 in the XS top ten – its only chart appearance this week.

Then back in the all formats top 40, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game made a splash at #16. It didn’t make the PS5 top ten, but it did appear at #5 in the Xbox Series chart – meaning almost half the XS top ten is formed from new releases this week.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped to #2, Hogwarts Leacy held onto #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashed to #4.

EA Sports FC 24 took fifth place, down from #2.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder rose to #6, Helldivers 2 dived four positions to #8, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong fell to #9, and then at #10 – seemingly as always – it’s GTA V.