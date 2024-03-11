Out this week: Star Wars: Battlefront Collection, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Outcast 2, Contra, Cartel Tycoon, more

It’s a quiet week for new releases, with nothing noteworthy due. Only joking – it’s yet another stacked week. We can only assume publishers believe we’re happy to purchase games day one just to add them to an ever-growing backlog. Here’s hoping April will allow us to play catch-up.

If you can find some wiggle room or have perhaps (gasp!) cleared the backlog, feel free to dive into Aspyr’s Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection – which offers 64 player battles, and has expanded modes – THQ Nordic’s sci-fi adventure Outcast – A New Beginning, the tactical 14th-century battler Crown Wars: The Black Prince, and tinyBuild’s urban pharmaceutical simulator Cartel Tycoon. Rated 18+ for drug references? Well, blow me.

The medieval RPG Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition also comes to Switch after a lengthy development – it was first announced in 2021, originally conceived as a clerical error.

Then there’s Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story from Digital Eclipse. This one has been on our radar for a while, having been fans of Minter since playing Revenge Of The Mutant Camels on an Amiga PD disc. This interactive documentary brings together 43 games, including Tempest 2000, Gridrunner Remastered, and the Konix Multi-System’s Attack of the Mutant Camels ’89.

Retro fans may also want to investigate Contra: Operation Galuga, developed by WayForward – who also created Contra 4 for Konami. The recent demo highlighted issues, mostly regarding wonky hit detection and poor Switch performance. That was just the demo though, which was likely put together months ago. Still, maybe wait for reviews.

Other releases include the soggy narrative-driven adventure Highwater, physics-based puzzler UNABLES, the card-based Dune: Imperium on Xbox One, oriental roguelike Bing In Wonderland Deluxe Edition, the PSVR2’s Little Cities: Bigger, and a trio of indie pixel art side-scrollers: Violet Wisteria, Cybertrash STATYX, and Rebel Transmute. So, yeah, it’s another busy week.

New release trailers

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Outcast – A New Beginning

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Cartel Tycoon

Contra: Operation Galuga

Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition

Highwater

Little Cities: Bigger!

UNABLES

Dune: Imperium

Violet Wisteria

Cybertrash STATYX

Rebel Transmute

Dungeon Drafters

Bing In Wonderland Deluxe Edition

New multiformat releases

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Outcast – A New Beginning

Cartel Tycoon

Contra: Operation Galuga

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Cybertrash STATYX

Violet Wisteria

Highwater

Rebel Transmute

Storyblocks: The King

UNABLES

Argonauts Agency 5: Captive of Circe

MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition

New on PSN

Little Cities: Bigger!

Hotel Renovator

Melatonin

WHAT THE GOLF?

Ib

Dungeon Drafters

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure

Good Guys

New on Xbox Store

Dune: Imperium

Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest

Treasures Of The Roman Empire

Astebros

Bing In Wonderland Deluxe Edition

Sherlock Purr 2

For The Warp

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

Next week: Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime, Hi-Fi RUSH (PS5), Rise of the Ronin, The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered, Alone in the Dark, MLB The Show 24, Master Maker 3D Ultimate, Shines Over: The Damned, Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview), Krimson, and Kingdoms and Castles.