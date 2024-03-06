New indie retro publisher ‘Rock It Games’ announces SPACE INVADERS Deck Commander

There’s a new publisher focused on ‘retro indie’ games on the scene, and their first announcement is none other than a new Space Invaders title.

SPACE INVADERS Deck Commander – The Board Game is being developed by Sickhead Games and puts a strategic deck building twist on the classic formula. Details are light, but the screenshots suggest its turn-based and involves buying cards with such attributes as EMP blasts, shields, thrusters, and time dilation to quell the invaders.

Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation is also due for release this summer, tiding up the 2014 PC cult classic for a new audience on PS5 and Switch. The press release mentions a physical release, although it isn’t clear if this is for both US and Europe.

In fact, Rock It Games plans to release ten physical titles this year, along with a handful of digital only games. The company itself has been founded by industry veterans with experience in re-releasing older titles.

Space Invaders Deck Commander

Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation