Raw Thrill’s TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants gains a home release in April

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles never stray far from the video game scene nowadays. Proving a point, the next game starring the half-shelled heroes is due out in less than two months.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants isn’t a new release, however, but rather an enhanced conversion of Raw Thrill’s 2017 arcade game, based on the 2012 TV show. As such, it features vocal work from the show’s original cast: Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, and Greg Cipes.

This belated console release – coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch on April 23rd – will include three new stages and six new boss fights. Cradle Games, creators of Hellpoint, are behind the conversion with GameMill set to publish.

This isn’t the first time GameMill and Raw Thrills have crossed paths – they also helped Cruis’n Blast secure a Switch release. We wouldn’t mind seeing a few more of their arcade games make a transition.

