Return to the galaxy’s front lines in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

In less than a month (March 14th to be precise) Star Wars fans can return to both 2004’s Star Wars Battlefront and its 2005 sequel in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

This two game collection, priced at around £30 digitally, will feature 64 player online matches, Steam Deck support, and all previously released bonus content. Here’s a breakdown from the publisher:

Star Wars Battlefront (2004)

Includes Bonus Map: Jabba’s Palace

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005)

Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Hero Assault will also now be playable on all ground maps, including Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo.

The collection is being put together by Aspyr and is planned for all formats: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders went live today.

Both games were well received at the time, although how the fare today remains to be seen. EA’s modern Battlefronts may have spoiled us. But at least these two are shipping with a bunch of content, and with no characters requiring an arduous grind.