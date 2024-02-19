Out this week: Pacific Drive, Inkulinati, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Balatro, Slave Zero X, more

If you’re willing to step outside your comfort zone, you’ll find lots of intriguing (and some slightly peculiar) indies lined up for this week.
Both the PS5 and Xbox Series also gain two belated PC strategy game conversions, with Frontier’s Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters involving the Grey Knights battling the Nurgle, and NeocoreGames’ King Arthur: Knight’s Tale putting a dark fantasy spin on the Arthurian legend.
Pacific Drive is about to park up on PS5 and Steam too, being a driving survival adventure where your modifiable car is your lifeline. Over 20 licensed music tracks can be listened to while heading to a mysterious abandoned research site. All the while, supernatural dangers keep you moving forward.
Inkulinati also exits early access and comes to all formats. This too is a turn-based strategy game, albeit one very different from the aforementioned, based around medieval manuscripts and living ink.
Then there’s Balatro, a poker-inspired roguelike deck builder that looks set to become a genre classic, bending the rules of poker in unique ways. That’s joined by Atari’s Pong evolution qomp2, third-person puzzle adventure The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology, Slave Zero X – a fresh 2D reimagining of the PC/Dreamcast mech shooter – and the pastel hued collectathon platformer Promenade.
We can also expect A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies – a peculiar cooking adventure with sock puppets – and Geometry Survivor, which takes the concept of Geometry Wars and adds a modern Vampire Survivor’s auto-shooting spin. Both the Switch and Xbox also gain the open-world RPG Tenderfoot Tactics, which boasts ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam. Yup, it’s another tactical affair. The clue was in the title.
New release trailers
Pacific Drive
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
Inkulinati
Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
Balatro
qomp2
Slave Zero X
Geometry Survivor
Promenade
A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies
502’s Arcade
Flooded
Froggie: A Retro Platformer
Tenderfoot Tactics
New multiformat releases
New on PSN
New on Xbox Store
New Switch retail releases
- Broforce
- Promenade
Next week: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Ufouria: The Saga 2, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, Welcome to ParadiZe, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition, Classified: France ’44 – Overlord Edition, Evercade Indie Heroes 3/TheC64 Collection 3, Dead End City, Tamarak Trail, The Mobius Machine, Rainbow Reactor: Fusion, Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission, Pecaminosa: A Deadly Hand, BROADSWORD: WARLORD EDITION, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, M.A.D. Cows, Anglerfish, and Arcade Archives Face Off.