Out this week: Pacific Drive, Inkulinati, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Balatro, Slave Zero X, more

If you’re willing to step outside your comfort zone, you’ll find lots of intriguing (and some slightly peculiar) indies lined up for this week.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series also gain two belated PC strategy game conversions, with Frontier’s Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters involving the Grey Knights battling the Nurgle, and NeocoreGames’ King Arthur: Knight’s Tale putting a dark fantasy spin on the Arthurian legend.

Pacific Drive is about to park up on PS5 and Steam too, being a driving survival adventure where your modifiable car is your lifeline. Over 20 licensed music tracks can be listened to while heading to a mysterious abandoned research site. All the while, supernatural dangers keep you moving forward.

Inkulinati also exits early access and comes to all formats. This too is a turn-based strategy game, albeit one very different from the aforementioned, based around medieval manuscripts and living ink.

Then there’s Balatro, a poker-inspired roguelike deck builder that looks set to become a genre classic, bending the rules of poker in unique ways. That’s joined by Atari’s Pong evolution qomp2, third-person puzzle adventure The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology, Slave Zero X – a fresh 2D reimagining of the PC/Dreamcast mech shooter – and the pastel hued collectathon platformer Promenade.

We can also expect A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies – a peculiar cooking adventure with sock puppets – and Geometry Survivor, which takes the concept of Geometry Wars and adds a modern Vampire Survivor’s auto-shooting spin. Both the Switch and Xbox also gain the open-world RPG Tenderfoot Tactics, which boasts ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam. Yup, it’s another tactical affair. The clue was in the title.

New release trailers

Pacific Drive

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology

Inkulinati

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Balatro

qomp2

Slave Zero X

Geometry Survivor

Promenade

A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies

502’s Arcade

Flooded

Froggie: A Retro Platformer

Tenderfoot Tactics

New multiformat releases

Inkulinati

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology

Slave Zero X

Geometry Survivor

502’s Arcade

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Quadroids

Balatro

qomp2

Flooded

Promenade

Aery – Stone Age

A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies

Froggie – A Retro Platformer

Geometric Sniper Z

New on PSN

Pacific Drive

Operation Serpens

Creatura

Train Chase

Escape the Glitch

Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE –

New on Xbox Store

Tenderfoot Tactics

ROUNDS

Demons of Asteborg

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Broforce

Promenade

Next week: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Ufouria: The Saga 2, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, Welcome to ParadiZe, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition, Classified: France ’44 – Overlord Edition, Evercade Indie Heroes 3/TheC64 Collection 3, Dead End City, Tamarak Trail, The Mobius Machine, Rainbow Reactor: Fusion, Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission, Pecaminosa: A Deadly Hand, BROADSWORD: WARLORD EDITION, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, M.A.D. Cows, Anglerfish, and Arcade Archives Face Off.