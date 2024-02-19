Mario Vs. Donkey Kong and Skull and Bones enter the UK retail chart’s top ten

Nintendo’s GBA revival Mario Vs. Donkey Kong has managed to fend off competition from Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones, becoming the UK’s newest no.1, ergo the best selling retail release of last week.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong currently boasts a 77% Metacritic, with consensus being that it’s a little bit short and necessary, but a pleasing enough distraction all the same.

The long-time-coming Skull and Bones – originally conceived in 2013 as a Black Flag spin-off – sailed in at #4 under Hogwarts Legacy at #2 and EA Sports FC 24 at #3. It did however manage to top the PS5 chart and enter the Xbox Series chart at #2.

The Metacritic for Skull and Bones currently sits at a lukewarm 64%, even gaining 4/10 review scores from a handful of sites. It’s hoped Ubisoft will stick with it and bolster content.

Focus’ Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden made its debut at #16. Oddly, it’s a no-show in the PS5 top ten but did make #6 in the Xbox Series chart. You won’t have to look far to find an 8/10 review score with this one, with critics claiming that DONTNOD has been able to work its magic once again.

The rest of the top ten comprises of the usual faces, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #5 and #6, surprise hit Helldivers II at #7 for a second week, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rising to #8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III falling to #9, and Minecraft taking #10.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Tekken 8 both depart the top ten this week, falling to #13 and #14 respectively. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has left the top 40 entirely, meanwhile.