Helldivers II enters the UK retail chart at #7

Just to prove how fragile the UK retail charts are these days, last week retailer Argos was giving away a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when purchasing an Xbox controller, seemingly resulting in the 2022 shooter returning to #6 in the all formats chart and bounce back to no.1 in the Xbox Series chart.

This places it higher than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which is at #8 – meaning there are two CoD games in the all formats top ten this week.

WB’s Hogwarts Legacy takes the top spot once more, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League falling to #3 during its second week on sale. That drop isn’t as bad as we feared. EA Sports FC 24 climbed to #2, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4 and #5.

At #7 it’s a new entry in the form of Sony’s Helldivers II. The PS5 co-op shooter also took #2 in the PS5 top ten, sitting under Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Tekken 8 dropped from #3 to #9, while Minecraft on Switch re-entered at #10.

Ahead of the next part of the FFVII remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion re-entered at #37.

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also returned to the chart at #40. We didn’t even notice it exit, to be honest.