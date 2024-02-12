Evercade Sunsoft Collection 2 revealed, including Galaxy Fight, Daze Before Christmas, and Ufouria

As much as we enjoyed the Evercade’s first Sunsoft Collection, it did seem a light on content, only offering six games compared to the usual eight or ten.

Sunsoft Collection 2 looks set to make up for that, with seven titles – including a new localised version of the Game Boy’s Pri Pri Primitive Princess, and the 1995 one-on-one fighter Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors, which we assume will be the PSone version rather than the NeoGeo original.

It’ll also feature the rare NES platformer Ufouria: The Saga – which is about to receive a current-gen sequel – platforming duo Aero the Acro-Bat 2 and Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel, the Game Boy Color’s Blaster Master: Enemy Below, and Daze Before Christmas – a rare 16-bit side-scroller originally only released in Australia. That last one is usually a pain to obtain physically for anyone looking to own a full set of Mega Drive titles.

Sunsoft Collection 2 is due for release on April 30th. Blaze tends to release two cartridges at the same time, so expect another cart reveal in the coming weeks or even daze. Sorry, days.