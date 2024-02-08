The Atari 400 Mini’s game list has been confirmed

Ahead of its looming 28th March release date, Retro Games Ltd and PLAION have confirmed the twenty-five titles pre-installed on the Atari 400 Mini, aka The400 Mini.

While the amount may seem a little low when compared to other mini consoles, the The400 does offer USB game loading – with support for cart, disk, and tape ROMS.

Here’s the list, complete with synopsises from the publisher:

Airball : Navigate through a 150-room mansion, avoiding hazards while solving puzzles.

: Navigate through a 150-room mansion, avoiding hazards while solving puzzles. Asteroids: Your ship is trapped in an asteroid belt, blast boulders and enemies to survive.

Your ship is trapped in an asteroid belt, blast boulders and enemies to survive. Basketball: Dribble, shoot and pass your way to sporting success.

Dribble, shoot and pass your way to sporting success. BattleZone: Save the world in this shoot ’em up by outmanoeuvring rebel Supertanks and UFOs.

Save the world in this shoot ’em up by outmanoeuvring rebel Supertanks and UFOs. Berzerk: Blast robots, escape Evil Otto and dodge laser fire in this frantic shoot-em-up arcade game.

Blast robots, escape Evil Otto and dodge laser fire in this frantic shoot-em-up arcade game. Boulder Dash: Dodge boulders, collect jewels, escape caves and complete puzzles solo or with a friend.

Dodge boulders, collect jewels, escape caves and complete puzzles solo or with a friend. Bristles: Help Peter the Painter paint walls while escaping enemies in this colourful platformer.

Help Peter the Painter paint walls while escaping enemies in this colourful platformer. Capture the Flag: Capture the flag in this action 3D maze game.

Capture the flag in this action 3D maze game. Centipede: Wield a bug blaster to clear the enchanted mushroom patch in this coin-op classic.

Wield a bug blaster to clear the enchanted mushroom patch in this coin-op classic. Crystal Castles: Guide Bentley Bear through Bethilda’s maze, avoiding enemies while utilizing power-ups.

Guide Bentley Bear through Bethilda’s maze, avoiding enemies while utilizing power-ups. Elektraglide: Race futuristic motorbikes and avoid obstacles across the UK, USA and Australia.

Race futuristic motorbikes and avoid obstacles across the UK, USA and Australia. Encounter!: Command a starship in this space shooter while surviving fast battles with strategic agility.

Command a starship in this space shooter while surviving fast battles with strategic agility. Flip and Flop: Control Flip the Kangaroo and Mitch the Monkey in a daring Zoo escape platformer.

Control Flip the Kangaroo and Mitch the Monkey in a daring Zoo escape platformer. Henry’s House: Navigate as tiny Henry in this platformer, collecting items, finding keys and escaping traps.

Navigate as tiny Henry in this platformer, collecting items, finding keys and escaping traps. Hover Bovver: Play as Gordon Bennet in this quirky maze game.

Play as Gordon Bennet in this quirky maze game. Lee: Master martial arts in this classic platformer.

Master martial arts in this classic platformer. M.U.L.E.: Turn-based strategy in which you colonize a planet and outwit settlers. Play solo or with friends.

Turn-based strategy in which you colonize a planet and outwit settlers. Play solo or with friends. Millipede: Play as the Archer in this Centipede sequel and prevent the bugs from taking over.

Play as the Archer in this Centipede sequel and prevent the bugs from taking over. Miner 2049er: Control Bounty Bob in this action platformer while destroying mutants and collecting items.

Control Bounty Bob in this action platformer while destroying mutants and collecting items. Missile Command: Defend cities with your missiles in this classic shoot ’em up.

Defend cities with your missiles in this classic shoot ’em up. O’Riley’s Mine: Play as miner Tim O’Riley and collect treasure, avoid hazards and work your way back to the top.

Play as miner Tim O’Riley and collect treasure, avoid hazards and work your way back to the top. The Seven Cities of Gold: Explore, negotiate, and establish colonies in this ground-breaking action strategy game.

Explore, negotiate, and establish colonies in this ground-breaking action strategy game. Star Raiders II: Pilot the Liberty Star and destroy Zylon bases in this renowned space shoot ’em up.

Pilot the Liberty Star and destroy Zylon bases in this renowned space shoot ’em up. Wavy Navy: Command a ship, avoid missiles and planes, and become the strategic leader of the navy.

Command a ship, avoid missiles and planes, and become the strategic leader of the navy. Yoomp!: Guide a rhythmic bouncing ball through suspended levels in this unique platformer.

Paul Andrews from Retro Games Ltd had this to say: “Much like the other retro computers we’ve produced, it was important for us to make sure we included a diverse range of games with THE400 Mini. Many collectors want to preserve the art form that is video games, and we hope that our pre-installed titles will excite these gamers. Not only are many of the games historically important, but they also come bundled in a mini recreation of the design classic that is the Atari 400. We hope that retro gamers and collectors will like what we’ve put together.”

PALION’s Stuart Chiplin shared the excitement: “From dribbling up and down the court in Basketball, to escaping caves and completing puzzles in Boulder Dash, we think they’ll be something for everyone who has a passion for retro gaming. And for these dedicated fans we’re also pleased to reveal new images that showcase both the scale and detail of our new mini recreation. For the first time clear comparisons can be made between the original Atari 400 and THE400 Mini.”

THE400 Mini is available to pre-order on Amazon (affiliate link) for £99.99. It’s pleasing to see Battlezone included considering Rebellion owns the IP nowadays. M.U.L.E. meanwhile was one of EA’s first successes, so likewise interesting from a historical standpoint.