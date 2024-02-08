Invector: Rhythm Galaxy, HunterX: code name T, Alisa Developer’s Cut, Cannibal Abduction, and Dungeonoid 2 Awakening hit the Switch

If the idea of a throwback horror adventure appeals, you’re in luck – the Switch gains two this week. Alisa Developer’s Cut has pre-rendered backdrops with low poly characters, warped humour, and typically ‘90s voice acting. Cannibal Abduction is low poly too, and appears gorier due to being based around a loose serial killer. This one is accompanied by a VHS fuzz-filter, giving it an ‘80s slasher movie tone.

One of the bigger releases hitting Switch this week is Invector: Rhythm Galaxy, from Warner Music. It’s a cosmic rhythm action trip with music from PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth, Duran Duran, and more. A four player multiplayer mode also features. The PC version, from July last year, garnered ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam.

On that note, the side-scrolling anime-style hack ‘n slasher HunterX: code name T should be worth investigating too, also gaining ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam back in December.

The mouthful that is KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! appears to be the week’s only full price release, clocking in at £44.99. The product description is vague, but it sounds like it’s a resource gathering/management game based around crafting ladies’ clothing. Oh.

Other releases for this week include the precision platformer Jubilee, comical pixel art twin-stick shooter Mustache in Hell, fantasy themed Arkanoid alike Dungeonoid 2 Awakening – which we reviewed yesterday – puzzle adventure CLeM, and a remastered version of God of Light – which allegedly notched up over 15 million downloads over its lifetime.

New Switch eShop releases

HunterX: code name T – £13.89

The Night of the Purple Moon has returned.

Facing the moonlight, the devil hunter Taiyo recalls a lost memory.

To hunt devils… and to find himself… he embarks on a fateful adventure through a crack in the world.

Forge your own path and explore an ever-greater world that straddles the past and future!

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy – £22.49

From Warner Music Group and award-winning indie game studio, Hello There Games, comes the next exciting chapter of the critically acclaimed rhythm game series, Invector: Rhythm Galaxy.

Navigate breathtaking, celestial worlds to the beat of chart-topping hits from today’s most popular artists, including PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth, Duran Duran, and more. Discover fresh new tracks from tomorrow’s biggest stars on a cosmic trip where every note guides your way.

Play solo and master the beat of every song or put your party in hyperdrive with up to 4-player local multiplayer, where exhilarating head-to-head competition comes to life in your living room. And with a range of difficulty levels to choose from, Invector: Rhythm Galaxy offers a fun challenge for players of all skill levels.

Alisa Developer’s Cut – £16.19

Elite Royal Agent Alisa, hot on the heels of a notorious thief in a fantastical world somewhat reminiscent of the 1920s, finds herself suddenly whisked away to an old, bizarre, Victorian-style mansion. Now trapped in a world up-side down, Alisa must find a way to escape – all the while being haunted by the mansion’s strange, mechanized doll-like inhabitants. Can you survive the dollhouse… and escape with your humanity?

Jubilee – £8.99

Jubilee is about pure precision platforming. Jump and spin through a variety of challenges: no upgrades, no power-ups. Collect gems and rescue animals. There’s multiple routes through the diverse regions of the world: make your own way to the exit… and freedom!

CLeM – £13.49

Experience a dark adventure full of mystery

You awaken in a cold, dimly lit room, your senses slowly adjusting to the surroundings that, oddly, feel familiar. A strange sensation lingers in you, reminding you that something is not quite right. As you find your bearings, your attention is drawn to a peculiar item on the ground. A notebook labeled “CLeM” lies before you. As you delve into its pages, covered with intricate sketches of insects accompanied by vague symbols, you find a note containing a cryptic message: “Bring me BEAUTY.” Lost in deciphering the contents, a voice interrupts your focus.

God of Light: Remastered – £4.49

Sit back and become immersed into the world of God of Light, the game that rethinks the physics puzzle genre with its unique environment exploration gameplay, amazing graphics and exclusive soundtrack created by electronic music icon UNKLE.

Join cute game mascot, Shiny, on his way to saving the universe from the impending darkness. Play through a variety of exciting game worlds and dozens of levels with mind-blowing puzzles. Your goal is to explore game levels, seek for game objects that reflect, split, combine, paint, bend and teleport rays of light energy to activate the Sources of Life and bring light back to the universe.

This game more than delivers when it comes to great gameplay experience, so what are you waiting for? Get ready for an amazing trip. Become God of Light!

Alpaca Wonders Why – £3.59

Meet Mia. Perhaps the most inquisitive alpaca in the universe!

Where did alpacas come from? Where did the first alpaca live? How did life begin on Earth?.. She is interested in everything everywhere and at once!

If you do too, this game is for you. Embark on an amazing adventure through space and time and learn EVERYTHING about the cutest creatures on our planet!

You will learn interesting facts about alpacas and test your knowledge in a short quiz!

3 minutes Mystery – £7.99

Immerse yourself in the thrilling role of a detective with easy controls in this mystery game.

Discover concealed evidence within intricate illustrations and uncover the truth behind each case!

While the illustrations may appear straightforward at first glance, gathering the depicted evidence and solving the mysteries will genuinely challenge your wits.

Cannibal Abduction – £10.79

Cannibal Abduction tells the skin-crawling story of Henry’s attempt at escaping the house of a cannibalistic family before he becomes dinner. After embarking on a weekend getaway in his father’s car, Henry’s plans take an unexpected turn when the car breaks down in a remote area, leading to a fateful encounter with a suspiciously helpful local.

BONUS: If you’re still alive afterwards, break into an abandoned post office for scrap as Adam in The Night of the Scissors! Everything is yours for the taking, but the snipper has other plans for you.

From horror master Tomás Esconjaureguy, comes two twisted tales of terror! This thrilling VHS-styled low-poly survival horror pack is a must-have for any slasher enthusiasts. With cat and mouse style gameplay and light puzzles, avoid the killers at all costs by using the shadows or hiding spots. Be alert though, staying hidden won’t always be enough to escape. Can you survive, or will you join the ranks of those who have failed?

Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles – £4.49

Navigate the perilous life of a swashbuckler under the command of the notorious Pirate Lord. Sail through the Caribbean’s treacherous waters, engaging in daring treasure hunts, fierce ship battles, and shadowy tavern dealings. As different characters, present your cases to the Pirate Lord, whose decisions will shape your crew’s destiny. Manage wealth, morale, provisions, and fleet strength wisely. Each choice you make as the Pirate Lord affects the course of your reign, with the threat of mutiny or treachery ever-present. Will your legacy be that of a feared ruler of the seas or will you be overthrown by your own crew?

Golfinite – £11.69

Begin your career as a professional golfer. Participate in training sessions, hone your skills, and show your talent to qualify for tournaments that will let you achieve success.

Prisonela DX – £4.99

Get ready for platforming incarceration insanity in Prisonela DX. These levels may be short, but fun!

Use your special parkour abilities to overcome all the obstacles, and avoid all the traps. Don’t expect to atone for your mistakes in this prison madhouse though. Each time you die, you’ll be warped to a completely different level where you’ll have to adapt and survive.

Do you have what it takes to escape this platforming prison hell? Find out in Prisonela DX!

Borzoi Adventure – £3.59

Borzoi Adventure invites players into a whimsical world where they embody the spirited Borzoi, a graceful canine explorer embarking on an epic journey through enchanting realms brimming with treasures and challenges. With elegance and determination, players guide the Borzoi across vibrant landscapes, each teeming with elusive bones waiting to be collected.

As the Borzoi traverses diverse environments, he encounter a myriad of adversaries blocking his path. Cunning adversaries like mischievous critters and formidable foes stand between the Borzoi and his coveted prizes, adding an element of strategy and skill to each encounter.

Embark on this unforgettable journey alongside the Borzoi and uncover the riches hidden within each captivating landscape.

Town Adventures – £7.19

Welcome to the cozy world of Town Adventures! Immerse yourself in a calming and enchanting journey through a picturesque small towns nestled at the a forest or desert. In this delightful walking and exploration game, your objective is simple yet captivating: embark on a quest to find scattered objects both within the heart of the town and along the fringes. Relax, unwind, and lose yourself in the beauty of your surroundings as you enjoy a leisurely stroll through a charming world.

The Lord of Darkness: The Awakening of the Light – £10.69

In the fascinating world of Eärendil, where magic and mystery intertwine in every corner, “The Awakening of the Light” unfolds, a visual novel that will take you through an epic plot full of adventures, romances and critical decisions. Play Eldarion, a young blacksmith, whose destiny is intertwined with ancient prophecies and ancestral conflicts.

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening – £7.99

Classic dungeon crawling gets a block-busting twist in Dungeonoid 2 Awakening, a top-down adventure presented in retro pixel art style! In this genre mashup, you’ll pick from 4 role-playing classes, each with their own unique stats and special skill, then set off on a quest to conquer evil by controlling a floating platform to deflect a magical orb into targets along the way.

Move the platform left or right at the bottom of the screen and bounce the orb to keep it in play. Let the orb fly past you, and you’ll lose a heart. But fret not, by destroying walls, gravestones, enemies and more with your orb, you’ll cause power-ups and modifiers to drop towards your platform, some of which might heal you, some might shrink you, some might energize your orb for stronger attacks or have other effects! Charge your special attack to unleash particularly effective spells and attacks against big blocky bosses before they bring your adventure to an end!

KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! – £44.99

Follow Kazuma and company, as they discover a mysterious “Black Slab” which curses them with desires contrary to their personality. The gang must now find and feed ingredients to the slab to create outfits which match and fulfil their new desires, and thus break their curse. Are you ready to meet Darkness as a ruthless dominatrix? How about Aqua as a prim and proper goddess? Or Megumin as the proud leader of the Lolita League?

Football Simulator 2024 – £8.99

Dive into the immersive world of Football Simulator 2024, the ultimate 3D football simulation that puts you in the heart of the action. Experience the thrill of the beautiful game as you take on the role of a rising football star, aiming to conquer different championships and etch your name in football history.

.T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour – £7.19

You can even control time. But will it help?

You became a lab rat in the hands of alien scientists. Will you be able to get out of the space laboratory? Pass dozens of levels with hundreds of puzzles using not only agility and logic, but also a special device that allows you to slow down, speed up and even stop time.

Your fate depends on the results of this .T.E.S.T.

Deathly Dangerous – £4.49

Deadly and equally dangerous — that’s our nameless hero, who swore an oath to vanquish all the evildoers of this fantasy land! Armed with scythe and two automatic pistols, he will tolerate no one who stands in his way.

DD is a new twin-stick action with high emphasis on dynamic combat, roguelike elements and neat pixel art style. This game gives you literally hordes of enemies and different tools to dispose of them. Cartoonish violence has never been so fun before — trust us, you gonna love shooting those pesky spiders and skeletons!

Mustache In Hell – £4.49

Mustache in Hell is a comical twin stick action game. You and your mustache must battle hordes of enemies, collect loot, upgrade weapons and take on enormous bosses.

John Mustache is a tough-as-nails police officer. After some disquieting dreams, he finds himself awake in a strange place and must make an unexpected deal with the Grim Reaper to regain control of his life.

Next week: Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Lords of Exile, PlateUp, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, BANCHOU TACTICS, Maid of the Dead, Twilight Survivors, Witch’s Rhythm Puzzle, GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle, Caveman Ransom, SCREAM AND STEEL – Horror Story Shooter, Art of Glide, Your Majesty, Edge of Reality, Z War Apocalypse Shooter, Throne of Egypt, Dreamland Solitaire, and Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS.