Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League enters the UK chart at no.1, while Persona 3 Reload takes #2

Just to prove how cluttered the release schedule is right now, the UK chart has a new no.1 for the second week running. This time it’s the turn of WB’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which tops not just the all formats top 40 but both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts too.

The Metacritic score for WB’s co-op superhero murder spree currently sits at a lukewarm 63%, more or less confirming that this wasn’t the best use of Rocksteady’s superhero/supervillian know-how. Having said this, the Steam version currently has ‘very positive’ user reviews, so it does seem to have found an audience there. Only time will tell if it’s able to remain in the top ten.

There’s another new arrival at #2 – SEGA and Atlus’ RPG reimagining Persona 3 Reload. It also takes no.1 in the PS4 chart, #2 in the PS5 chart, and #3 in the Xbox Series top ten – despite being available on Game Pass. See, Xbox owners still purchase physical games.

The top 40 saw two other new entries. The Plaion published Granblue Fantasy: Relink – which currently boasts an 80% Metacritic – strolled in at a respectable #15. Then at #29 Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash made its mark, while failing to enter any of the individual format charts.

After topping the top 40 last week Tekken 8 fell to #3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder climbed to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose to #5.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped to #6, WB’s Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 held onto #7 and #8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tumbled from #3 to #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V.

SEGA’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth also took a tumble, plummeting from #2 to #28. By all accounts though it had a very successful launch, with a million copies sold in seven days.