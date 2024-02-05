Out this week: Helldivers 2, FOAMSTARS, The Inquisitor, Invector: Rhythm Galaxy, Mustache In Hell, more

The week encompassing Valentine’s Day is exceptionally busy for new releases. This week? Pretty good if you’re a PlayStation owner, with both Sony’s fast-paced co-op sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2, and Square-Enix’s 4v4 Splatoon-esque foam-party battler Foamstars due. The latter is set to make a splash on PS Plus at launch and appears to have come a long way since its initial reveal.

Multiformat releases include Warner Music Group’s Invector: Rhythm Galaxy – featuring PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth, Duran Duran, plus more – and Kalypso’s novel-based dark fantasy adventure The Inquisitor, which promises difficult moral choices in a world with alternate religions.

Then there’s the eerie doll’s house adventure Alisa Developer’s Cut, low poly horror Cannibal Abduction, a PSVR release of Team17’s Border Bots VR, and a belated Xbox version of the resource gathering Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure.

The 8-bit style Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayans is another belated release for Xbox and PlayStation formats – the PC/Switch versions hark back to 2019. A few of other modern retro games are due out too, with Mustache In Hell offering twin-stick shooting thrills, Dungeonoid 2 Awakening combining dungeon crawling with Breakout-style brick breaking, and Jubilee based around precision platforming.

The Switch and PS4 also gain KonoSuba Gods Blessing on this Wonderful World, which appears to be a time/resource management game based around creating girl’s outfits. Each to their own, eh?

New multiformat releases

The Inquisitor

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy

Alisa Developer’s Cut

Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayans

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening

Cannibal Abduction

Mustache In Hell

Jubilee

Manitas Kitchen

Prisonela DX

New on PSN

Helldivers 2

FOAMSTARS

Dead Hook

Shanghai Summer

Border Bots VR

KonoSuba Gods Blessing on this Wonderful World

New on Xbox Store

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2

Control:Override

Deathly Dangerous

The Tales of Bayun

New Switch retail releases

KonoSuba Gods Blessing on this Wonderful World

Next week: Skull and Bones, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, BIOMUTANT (Switch), Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS, Survivorman VR The Descent, Edge of Reality, Airhead, Lords of Exile, and A Little To The Left.