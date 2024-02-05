Out this week: Helldivers 2, FOAMSTARS, The Inquisitor, Invector: Rhythm Galaxy, Mustache In Hell, more

The week encompassing Valentine’s Day is exceptionally busy for new releases. This week? Pretty good if you’re a PlayStation owner, with both Sony’s fast-paced co-op sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2, and Square-Enix’s 4v4 Splatoon-esque foam-party battler Foamstars due. The latter is set to make a splash on PS Plus at launch and appears to have come a long way since its initial reveal.
Multiformat releases include Warner Music Group’s Invector: Rhythm Galaxy – featuring PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth, Duran Duran, plus more – and Kalypso’s novel-based dark fantasy adventure The Inquisitor, which promises difficult moral choices in a world with alternate religions.
Then there’s the eerie doll’s house adventure Alisa Developer’s Cut, low poly horror Cannibal Abduction, a PSVR release of Team17’s Border Bots VR, and a belated Xbox version of the resource gathering Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure.
The 8-bit style Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayans is another belated release for Xbox and PlayStation formats – the PC/Switch versions hark back to 2019. A few of other modern retro games are due out too, with Mustache In Hell offering twin-stick shooting thrills, Dungeonoid 2 Awakening combining dungeon crawling with Breakout-style brick breaking, and Jubilee based around precision platforming.
The Switch and PS4 also gain KonoSuba Gods Blessing on this Wonderful World, which appears to be a time/resource management game based around creating girl’s outfits. Each to their own, eh?
New release trailers
Helldivers 2
Foamstars
The Inquisitor
Invector: Rhythm Galaxy
Border Bots VR
Alisa Developer’s Cut
Cannibal Abduction
Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure
Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayans
Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
Mustache In Hell
Jubilee
New multiformat releases
- The Inquisitor
- Invector: Rhythm Galaxy
- Alisa Developer’s Cut
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayans
- Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
- Cannibal Abduction
- Mustache In Hell
- Jubilee
- Manitas Kitchen
- Prisonela DX
New on PSN
- Helldivers 2
- FOAMSTARS
- Dead Hook
- Shanghai Summer
- Border Bots VR
- KonoSuba Gods Blessing on this Wonderful World
New on Xbox Store
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
- Control:Override
- Deathly Dangerous
- The Tales of Bayun
New Switch retail releases
- KonoSuba Gods Blessing on this Wonderful World
Next week: Skull and Bones, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, BIOMUTANT (Switch), Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS, Survivorman VR The Descent, Edge of Reality, Airhead, Lords of Exile, and A Little To The Left.