Balls of Steel rebounds onto Steam, now published by Atari

Atari has re-released the 1997 PC pinball game Balls of Steel on Steam. If you’re currently scratching your head, then you aren’t alone – this wasn’t originally an Atari published title, handled instead by Apogee Software/3D Realms. You may know it as a parody title in Duke Nukem 3D.

It was first shown at E3 1997 and released in December of that year. Reviews were generally positive at the time, being a mixture of 7s and 8s.

This new version is “fully updated and optimized” and features keyboard, gamepad, or mouse controls. The Steam page lists Big Boat Entertainment as the developer, who was also responsible for returning Rebellion’s BattleZone 98 Redux to Steam in 2016.

Balls of Steel also now includes two new Atari tables based on Missile Command and Centipede, with the former table entailing saving a city and the latter involving wiping out garden pests.

The remaining tables are titled Darkside, Barbarian, Mutation, and Devil’s Island.

Balls of Steel is available from today for a modest £7.49. If our Twitter feed is to go by, a console version would be very welcome.