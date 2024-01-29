Here comes a new challenger. Tekken 8 is the UK’s first new no.1 of 2024, topping the all formats retail chart. The long-awaited brawler seems to be going down well with fans also, currently sitting pretty with a 90% Metacritic.

SEGA’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is off to a great start too, entering at #2 in the top 40. It also took #2 in the PS5 chart, under Tekken 8, and #3 in the Xbox Series chart. It currently boasts an 89% Metacritic score.

Making way, recent releases Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Last of Us Part II: Remastered fell several places each, with the former now at #10 and the latter at #11.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III climbed to #3, presumably thanks to a price cut. EA Sports FC 24 fell to #4, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder rose to #5.

After sinking to #10 last week the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #6. Hogwarts Legacy – last week’s no.1 – fell to #7, Mortal Kombat 1 dropped to #8, while GTA V re-entered the top ten at #9.

Bluey: The Videogame had a good week, dashing from #27 to #16. Super Mario Odyssey also jumped from #37 to #22. Then at #40, Atomic Heart returned. It appears the PS4 version was heavily discounted somewhere last week.