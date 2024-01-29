Out this week: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Persona 3 Reload, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, more

If you can tear yourself away from Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll find another smorgasbord of new releases out this week.

February looks set to start with a bang as the highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally launches on the 2nd. To say this has been a long time coming is an understatement – nine years have passed since Rocksteady’s last superhero sim. There’s probably a story to tell there. On that note, here you’ll be teaming up with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark to take down the Justice League while leaping around a battle-torn Metropolis. It can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op, with the solo mode only added due to backlash.

We sincerely hope Suicide Squad is something Rocksteady wanted to create, rather than being mandated by Warner Bros. If their heart isn’t it in, we may have another Marvel’s Avengers on our hands. It does at least appear to have a decent roadmap in place, with the Joker set to appear soon.

SEGA and Atlus, meanwhile, are readying their reimagining of Persona 3. We were surprised to learn that this is skipping Switch. Perhaps it’s being saved for the Switch 2. Nintendo’s popular handheld does however gain Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. This 2 vs. 2 brawler is the first console game based on the Weekly Shonen Jump series.

Then on PS5/PS4 and PC there’s Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a co-op RPG set across floating islands, with fast-paced real time combat.

Other new releases include the snow-covered adventure Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, cyberpunk actioner Dark Light, (oil) slick party game Speed Crew, the whip crackin’ pixel art platformer Teppo and The Secret Ancient City, throwback FPS Project Downfall, and the top-down shooter Roguelite Brotato – which has already clocked a million players on PC.

