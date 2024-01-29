Fatal Run, Food Fight, and Ninja Golf gain cartridge re-issues in May

The next wave of Atari cartridge reissues are confirmed. These are intended to be played on the Atari 2600+ console but will work on a regular Atari 7800 – if you still have one knocking about.

From 24th May, you’ll be able to buy spanking fresh re-releases of Fatal Run, Food Fight, and Ninja Golf for £24.99 (€29.99/AU$44.99/$29.99) each.

These are the Atari 7800 versions and having played all three of these recently via Atari 50, I can safely say they’re all pretty good. 1990’s Fatal Run was quite advanced for its time, being a post-apocalyptic racer with inventory management and quests. Food Fight is a fast paced and demanding single-screen action game, not unlike Robotron. Comical animations helped it to stand out.

Ninja Golf, meanwhile, pushed the Atari 7800 hard – it’s a colourful scrolling beat’em up with third-person boss battles, a la Shinobi. It seems to have acquired a fanbase over the years.

While none of these games are particularly hard to find, the £25 asking price isn’t too outrageous for a complete boxed version to put on your shelf.