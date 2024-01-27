Gift challenges you to escape from a sinking cruise ship

Games set on sinking ships rarely fail to induce a sense of urgency. Rising water, crumbing interiors, depleting oxygen levels, panic for the remaining lifeboats…we’ve all seen Titanic, right?

Gift is the latest puzzle adventure to take place on a sinking vessel. A luxury cruise ship, no less. As you try to escape while helping the oddball cast of survivors, you’ll encounter all the situations mentioned in the paragraph above. Interiors twist and turn while the ship begins to sink, causing wood and other debris to fall. Water levels will rise, and passengers start to lose their cool.

The storyline will, at some point, entail our deep-sea diving hero meeting an unexpected person from their past. Not every playthrough will be the same either, with hazards occurring randomly. Strange creatures will infest some areas too.

Toydium/Million Edge’s Gift is being developed in Tokyo for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Switch. It’s currently due 9th May. The Steam page is currently live, featuring more screenshots and GIFs.

Let’s hope for an adventure that’s wet and wild rather than soggy and mild.