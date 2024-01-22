The Last of Us: Part II Remastered and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown debut within UK top five

The UK retail chart sees its first new arrivals of 2024 this week. Three of them, no less, with two managing to debut within the top five.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered was the highest charting new physical release, entering at #3 in the all formats top 40, and at no.1 in the PS5 chart.

Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown wasn’t far behind at #4, suggesting it had a decent launch. It also made a very respectable #3 in the Switch chart, #18 in the PS4 chart, and #5 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series top tens.

Nintendo’s Another Code: Recollection, meanwhile, showed up at #21 in the all formats top 40, and #11 in the Switch chart. Not too impressive, but keep in mind that the Another Code series was never a huge seller in the West. It outsold Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom last week, at any rate.

It’s Hogwarts Legacy that holds onto the UK chart top spot this week, nudging EA Sports FC 24 to #2.

Mortal Kombat 1 – which recently benefited greatly from a price cut – fell to #5, Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped to #6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III took #7, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate went from #4 to #8, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed from #34 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Check back next week to see how Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth performed. Maybe we’ll see a new no.1.