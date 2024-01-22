Out this week: Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Rainbow Islands, more

This week’s line-up of new releases closer resembles a typical week in October or November. We can only assume publishers hope any store credit acquired at Christmas hasn’t burnt a hole in digital wallets yet. That, or perhaps they believe everyone has…infinite wealth.

The biggest releases of the week, if not the entire month, are SEGA’s working holiday sim Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – set to offer an incredible amount of content – the long awaited Unreal Engine 5 powered Tekken 8, and Capcom’s Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – which adds an art gallery, music player, and an animation studio with editing tools. We may see some daft courtroom recreations on social media in the coming days.

Fighting fans may also be interested in Arc System Work’s UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes, especially if they prefer duking it out in 2D.

Then there’s Qubyte’s sacrilegious horror Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil, the Paper’s Please inspired Lil’ Guardsman, the Where’s Wally/Waldo? style adventure Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, and an Arcade Archive’s re-release of the classic Rainbow Islands – now with different music. Turns out ‘Over the Rainbow’ isn’t in the public domain just yet.

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection, meanwhile, offers two modern NES games in one package.

We can also expect the licensed space shooter MACROSS Shooting Insight, mini Zelda III alike Saga of the Moon Priestess, a belated PS5 release of the EDGE 10/10 rated FMV adventure IMMORTALITY, the slick-looking zombie survival game Dead Man’s Diary (also on PS5,) and the colorful multiplayer battler Stumble Guys on Xbox. A wholly original concept, we’re sure.

New multiformat releases

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

TEKKEN 8

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil

Hidden Through Time 2

PuzzlePet – Feed Your Cat

Jett Rider – Reduce, reuse and BLAST IT OFF!

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection

Lil’ Guardsman

Howl

Saga of the Moon Priestess

Tardy

New on PSN

MACROSS Shooting Insight

Rainbow Islands

Dead Man’s Diary

Alpaca Wonders Why

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

IMMORTALITY

The Street 10

Death Motel

Golf Guys

New on Xbox Store

Stumble Guys

Go Mecha Ball

The House of Da Vinci

Phantom Abyss

Starward Rogue

Classic Pool

Dead Tomb

Tibetan Quest: Beyond World’s End

sCATch 2: The Painter Cat

Croc’s World 4

Anomaly Agent

Climber: Sky is the Limit

Remains

Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder

The Walking Dead: Destinies

Next week: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, Persona 3 Reload, Rugby 24, Speed Crew, Turret Rampage, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Teppo and The Secret Ancient City, Knights of Braveland, Mighty Aphid 2, and GINSHA.