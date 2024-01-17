Another Code: Recollection, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, DreadOut 2, and Choo-Choo Charles hit the Switch

Both Sony and Nintendo launch first-party games this week. Whereas The Last of Us: Part II Remastered involves splattering brains, Another Code: Recollection aims to test your grey matter, taking the form of an investigative adventure with puzzle solving and clue collecting.

As the name suggests, it’s a collection of older titles – specifically Another Code: Trace Memory and Another Code: R. A demo is available, should you want to see how the two brush up.

Ubisoft has a major new release too in the form of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – a side-scrolling Metroidvania with an emphasis on combat and platforming. Reviews were positive when the embargo lifted late last week, with critics impressed by the game’s performance. The Metacritic score for the Switch version currently sits at an impressive 87%. A demo for this is available too.

Then there’s Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, a comical top adventure with Roguelike elements. One of the first reviews comes from PC Gamer, who felt it was deserving of 76%. “It’s a helluva lot of fun, and while I love a bitesize adventure I find myself longing for a little more of this fella’s antics. I completed the main story in five hours and I’m sure mopping up the remaining sidequests will take less than an hour of my time, which is a darn shame. It’s still a great old time though, especially if you’re looking for a quiet afternoon to kill,” they said.

As per usual, the Switch gains a few belated conversions too, including the innovative signpost hopping puzzler The Pedestrian, the spider-train slaughtering Choo-Choo Charles, popular merchandise-spawning horror adventure Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 – which reportedly has graphical enhancements and undisclosed gameplay improvements – and 2012’s dungeon crawling RPG Legend of Grimrock.

There’s DreadOut 2 as well – a third-person horror taking inspiration from Indonesian folklore. You play as a high school student with the supernatural power of sensing and seeing ghosts.

Other new releases include the pixel art FPS Witch Rise, old skool style vertical shoot’em up Nephenthesys – which we reviewed earlier today – quizzical turn-based hack ‘n slasher Sir Questionnaire, 2D arena shooter Tenement, and The Cub – a parkour platformer inspired by Mega Drive/SNES Disney tie-ins. Not as punishing as The Lion King, we hope.

New Switch eShop releases

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – £44.99

Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.

Another Code: Recollection – £49.99

Solve riddles, gather clues and investigate the traces of Ashley Mizuki Robins’s past to uncover the true fates of her parents across two stories. Set sail for Blood Edward Island in Two Memories, then pick up two years later on a camping trip to Lake Juliet in Journey into Lost Memories.

Legend of Grimrock – £13.49

A group of prisoners are sentenced to certain death by exiling them to the secluded Mount Grimrock for vile crimes they may or may not have committed. If they ever wish to see daylight again and reclaim their freedom the ragtag group of prisoners must form a team and descend through the mountain, level by level.

The game brings back the oldschool challenge with highly tactical real-time combat and grid-based movement, devious hidden switches and secrets as well as deadly traps and horrible monsters. Legend of Grimrock puts an emphasis on puzzles and exploration and the wits and perception of the player are more important tools than even the sharpest of swords could be. Are you ready to venture forth and unravel the mysteries of Mount Grimrock?

Nephenthesys – £5.49

Nephenthesys is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up presented in widescreen top-down 3D style. Blast through a huge variety of enemy ships, collect power-ups for wider shot spreads and special bombs, then face off against screen-filling bosses. This mission will take you through caverns, waterways, cityscapes and more. Do you have the skills to see it through?

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – £13.49

Turnip Boy is ready to commit more felonies in this comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements. This time the career criminal is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time! Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, and explore the deep, dark depths and history of the Botanical Bank.

To pull off the perfect heist, you’ll need to purchase an array of dangerous and wacky tools from the dark web, including a diamond pickaxe, C4, and a radio jammer. However, bank robbing isn’t easy, so be prepared for intense shootouts with security guards, the police, elite swat teams and more.

DreadOut 2 – £22.49

DreadOut 2 is a third-person horror adventure that draws inspiration from Indonesian folklore and urban legend. Play as Linda Meillinda, a high school student with supernatural power – the ability to sense and see ghosts.

With the aid of her trusty smartphone, Linda must hunt the nightmarish spirits and dark forces that threaten not only her hometown, but all of mankind. This spine-chilling sequel expands on the cult hit original with all-new melee combat and a greater emphasis on exploration, making DreadOut 2 another compelling and terrifying addition to the horror genre.

Tennis 2024 Simulator – £5.39

Dive into the exhilarating world of Tennis 2024 Simulator, a cutting-edge 3D game simulator that puts you right on the center court! Take on the role of a rising tennis star and embark on a thrilling journey through various championships, aiming to etch your name in tennis history.

Death Motel – £2.29

The enigma shrouding Crimson Motel piqued my curiosity; it’s precisely the kind of mystery I thrive on.

Armed with my investigative prowess, I am determined to gather concrete evidence within the hotel’s haunting confines. Backed by my comprehensive computer setup in the van, I will meticulously process all the information I collect. My ultimate goal is to capture undeniable proof of these spectral entities on video camera.

If I manage to record any ghostly apparitions, that would be my invaluable contribution to unraveling the secrets veiled within the Crimson Motel.

Fairytale Theatre-Momotaro’s Adventure- – £1.79

Fairytale Theatre-Momotaro’s Adventure- is a 2D action game.

Aim for Onigashima by defeating ogres and monsters and saving your friends.

Momotaro gets power-ups by opening treasure chests. When you defeat bosses, Momotaro learns new moves.

Adventure through the world of fairy tales such as Kintaro, Urashima Taro, and Kachichiyama.

The Cub – £13.49

Challenging platform parkour inspired by classic SEGA games of the 90s – The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Lion King – but with modern twists and ideas. Platform parkour through the remains of humanity. Outwit evolved wildlife and dangerous hybrid flora. Crack environmental puzzles that keep you guessing. And stay one step ahead of the wicked humans who are pursuing you in a twisted apocalyptic safari hunt.

Vigour – £3.59

Vigour is a Puzzle Platformer game. This cute bird must solve puzzles with different mechanics in the levels. 30 differently designed levels, will you be able to pass all the puzzles? Complete the levels by solving different puzzles in each season.

Reef Escape – £13.29

Being a worm is not easy in this side-scrolling adventure.

After having escaped from the fisherman’s bait can, you plummet down into the reef. There you must make your way out while traveling in a breathable air bubble. Avoid obstacles and explore each level with care since there are hidden items that are essential to get to freedom.

Room of Depression – £8.69

Is there anyone around you that suffers from depression? Do you really understand depression? This game allows you to enter a world of people who suffer from depression and understand how to deal with people with depression properly.

Witch Rise – £4.99

Witch Rise tells the tale of a sweet, innocent young girl who was turned into a piglet by the cruel Fallen Witch.

Now, our heroine must embark on a quest to overcome the curse and change back into to her old self again. During your journey you’ll need to find the four magic staffs in order defeat the Fallen Witch, and thus recover your human body.

Explore a lush 3D world spanning across 4 different biomes populated with adorable 2D sprites.

Tenement – £7.99

Play across 8 levels, collect airdrops and feasts to earn special abilities. Go on ridiculous killing sprees to demolish the enemy and enhance your killstreak rewards. Free-For-All allows you to configure your own matches, Mission Mode allows you to complete 200 preconfigured matches and even design your own. Tenement is a fast paced, addictive game with lots to find. Watch out for strange characters like the Medusa, Sausage, Worm and the vile overlord in his bone cavern: Needle-Drunk.

Farm Knight Adventures – £8.59

Farm Knight Adventures is a simple fantasy farming simulation with RPG elements and epic adventures. You start as a small farmer and start building your farm. You harvest the fruits you grow and sell them to the nearby hamlet, of course to buy more seeds and other useful things for your farm. With the newly bought items, you can level up and transform your small yard into a large farm with animals, growing fields of delicious vegetables and busy work stations in no time.

Moon Lander – £8.09

Embark on an exhilarating lunar mission where precision and finesse are your keys to success. Your spacecraft is equipped with limited fuel, and your mission is to land safely on the lunar surface to score points. But beware, the lunar gravity is tricky, and a misstep can cost you precious fuel.

Sir Questionnaire – £4.49

Sir Questionnaire is a turn-based hack’n’slash game, where you enter a dungeon and each room gives you two options: leave the room, or interact with what ever is in the room. This can be monsters, gates, treasure chests, pools of water, but also debris, or just another door!

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 – £8.99

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 includes 44 racing classes, more than 100 tracks, online multiplayer, career mode, time trial mode, multi-class racing, damage and more.

My Child Lebensborn Remastered – £8.99

You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory.

Can you help Klaus/Karin cope with the heavy inheritance of the German occupation, so they will find their place in a country that is celebrating its freedom?

Super Sean 007 – £8.99

The amazing world of Super Sean 007 consists of various beautiful sceneries from nature: forests, caves, mountains, and abandoned ruins telling the stories of when there used to be a civilization there.

The Pedestrian – £15.09

Enjoy this textless journey, where all ideas are shared in icons and your powers of observation will be put to the test. You play by rearranging and reconnecting public signs in order to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

Choo-Choo Charles – £17.59

Charles is a bloodthirsty train, and you need to destroy him.

Navigate a massive play area in your trusty old engine.

These winding tracks are treacherous, so you’ll need to plan each mission carefully. Be wary when traveling on foot, or switching the track’s direction; Charles might be waiting for you.

Detective – Stella Porta Case – £10.00

DETECTIVE: Stella Porta Case, puts you in the shoes of a detective who investigates three strange disappearances.

In all cases there is a contract signed by the disappeared, that contract is from an organization called “Stella Porta”.

Each case presents a completely different scenario, but they all seem to be connected in some way, as a detective your job is to solve the cases and find the connection between them.

As a police detective, you must reach the crime zone and collect all the evidence you see, these evidence will help you later to solve the case.

Anything is important, details, objects, conversations, you will need to be observant in order to move forward.

Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead – £7.19

Step into a world where cute meets the undead in “Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead.” Take on the role of an adorable high school girl braving hordes of relentless zombies and a variety of formidable enemies. With a diverse arsenal of weapons and a dash of anime charm, you’re set for thrilling action.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 – £4.09

You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab items from afar. Explore the mysterious facility… and don’t get caught.

Next week: Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, Lil’ Guardsman, Chip’s Challenge, The Legend of Steel Empire, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes, Saga of the Moon Priestess, Oops, I Said Yes?!, Arcade Tycoon, Evil Nun: The Broken Mask, Selling Souls, Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator, KOBOLOK, Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil, Boaty Tanks 2, Jett Rider, The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection, Dead Tomb, Negligee, SciFi Racer Simulator, Monster Truck Freestyle, and Counter Shooter Strike Zone.