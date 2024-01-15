Out this week: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Another Code: Recollection, Palworld, more

Turning Prince of Persia into a Metroidvania isn’t a concept particularly ‘out there’ considering the original was a side-scrolling adventure with labyrinth-like levels. It is peculiar that it’s arriving before the troubled Sands of Time remake, however. You’d think that project would take priority.

Reviews for The Lost Crown went live a few days ago and were mostly full of praise, with critics left smitten by the deep 2D combat system and challening platforming sections. The game’s performance also received special credit – expect 60fps even on Switch. A demo is out now if you want to try it ahead of its Jan 18th release date.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered hits PS5 also, running in 4K and featuring a new Roguelike mode plus a free play guitar mini-game. You’ll also get to discover locations left out of the PS4 original. Hopefully its arrival won’t stir up tedious Part II discourse again.

The PS5 also gains Bulletstorm VR for PSVR2. While we loved the original, it is perhaps long in the tooth these days, and the £32.99 price tag is questionable. It does at least seem that the PSVR2 is lacking fully fledged FPS games, with most being quick burst experiences.

Xbox owners aren’t without new releases either, with the comical Turnip Boy Robs a Bank hitting Game Pass and the violent and rather crass looking Pokémon alike Palworld arriving in Game Preview status. Expect to hear the term “Pokémon with guns” bandied about this week.

Other releases include the pixel art digital novel Bahnsen Knights, eastasiasoft’s retro style shooter Nephenthesys, Deck13’s Rising Lords, parkour platformer The Cub – inspired by The Lion King on Mega Drive, of all things – and Nintendo’s first major Switch release of 2024, Another Code: Recollection. This two game package marks the first time US gamers will have received the Wii’s A Journey into Lost Memories. How’s about giving us Excitebots: Trick Racing in return, Nintendo?

New release trailers

New multiformat releases

Witch Rise

New on PSN

Ziggy

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!

Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE

Toy Trains

New on Xbox Store

Knights of Grayfang

Food Truck Simulator

Argonauts Agency 3: Chair of Hephaestus

Resetail

Kubics

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Next week: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, TEKKEN 8, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Howl, Stumble Guys, IMMORTALITY, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes, Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil, Dead Man´s Diary, Jett Rider, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat, Anomaly Agent, Climber: Sky is the Limit, Remains, and Arcade Archives Rainbow Islands.