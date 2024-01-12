Cheap as chips – Chip’s Challenge arrives on Switch soon, priced at a mere £2.99

The Monty Mole Collection was just the beginning, it seems. IP holders Pixel Games UK, based in Luton, has revealed a second retro re-release due on Switch this month.

The classic puzzler Chip’s Challenge, often associated closely with the Atari Lynx, arrives 25th January on the eShop for £2.99. As cheap as chips, you could say. Especially when a portion costs around three ruddy quid these days.

This 1989 classic features 140 grid-based stages to beat, putting you in control of schoolboy Chip – who desperately wants to join Melinda the Mental Marvel’s computer club. Keys must be found, enemies defeated, blocks pushed, and switches flicked.

An ‘80s style CRT filter will feature, along with four save slots. Left and right hand control schemes are also available – a default feature for the Lynx.

Pixel Games has published a lot of ‘80s and ‘90s computer games on Steam recently, and it seems reasonable to suggest more Switch conversions are on their way. These mostly include games from Gremlin, Infogrames, Imagine, and Epyx.