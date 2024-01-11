THE400 Mini announced, packed with 25 built-in Atari games and an updated joystick

Who announces a new mini console during January? PLAION does, which makes sense seeing it’s due for release at the end of March.

THE400 Mini is a 50% scale recreation of 1979’s Atari 400, and will come bundled with an enhanced version of the CX40 Atari joystick for £99.99 (€119.99 / $119.99.)

It’s promised to emulate all of Atari 8-bit systems, from the 400 through to the 800XL, including the Atari 5200 console. Cartridge, disk, and cassette ROMs can be loaded onto the system via USB.

It’ll also include 25 built-in games, with titles listed including Boulder Dash, Capture the Flag, Missile Command, Berzerk, Lee, Millipede, Miner 2049er, M.U.L.E, Yoomp, and Star Raiders II.

Lee is a re-branded version of Bruce Lee, as also seen on the Evercade, if you’re wondering.

THE400 Mini will output at 720p in either 50 or 60hz and has five USB ports to support controllers and keyboards. Game progress can be saved anywhere, and a 30 second rewind tool will also feature.

Pre-orders are live on Amazon, which appears to be the exclusive retailer. (Affiliate link.)