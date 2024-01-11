The cat’s out the magic bag – LRG announces Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures collections

A while ago whisperings of a Felix the Cat retro compilation emerged, containing two 8-bit games originally published by Hudson – now under Konami’s wing. Today, the collection has been made official…and there’s a twist in the tale.

This collection is being created in association with Limited Run Games, powered by their Carbon Engine. Konami will handle the digital releases, while LRG will publish a variety of physical releases for Switch, PS4, and PS5. This includes a Standard Edition containing the 1992 NES game and its 1993 Game Boy follow-up, and a Classic Edition with a NES game box, poster, and soundtrack CD.

Felix the Cat is fast approaching their 105th anniversary, having made their debut in 1919. This re-release is intended to coincide. Curiously, Felix isn’t public domain just yet – DreamWorks is credited as the current IP holder.

Limited Run’s partnership with Konami doesn’t end here. Overshadowing Felix the Cat somewhat is news of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, bringing together the 16-bit action platformers Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 and Sparkster. These too are powered by the Carbon Engine, and will additionally feature a new animated intro, a boss rush mode, a rewind tool, and a museum. All three were well-regarded on Mega Drive and SNES.

The same deal applies here, with Konami handling the digital releases and LRG publishing physical versions. The Standard Edition for Switch, PS4, and PS5 will include a physical copy, a mini-comic, and a reversible cover. The Classic Edition includes a physical copy, a soundtrack CD, a reversible poster, a steel book, and a clamshell case.

Then there’s the Ultimate Edition with all of Classic Edition’s contents plus a statue, comic book, mini cart display case, design documents, and a certificate. [Update: The comic is reported to be a reprint of strips found in the UK’s Sonic the Comic]

Pre-orders for the physical editions of Felix the Cat begin on Feb 9th, while Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked opens on Jan 19th. You could say Limited Run are playing cat ‘n mouse with us.