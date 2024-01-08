Out this week: War Hospital, Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow, Shinorubi, Grotto, more

Next week is surprisingly busy for new games, especially given the time of year. This week has a few bits and pieces of note too, and the Switch eShop is busier still, with both The Monty Mole Collection and 8-Colors Star Guardians + due.
After a few delays, Nacon’s War Hospital comes to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation formats. This RTS is set during WWI, and as the name suggests, it involves managing a field hospital. Moral choices also play a part.
Then there’s the multiformat Shinorubi, a hyperactive arcade shooter first released on PC in early access. “Bullets, bright colours, flashing lights and death. If that sounds like a good time to you, then Shinorubi should probably be on your radar,” we said during our preview.
Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow on Xbox looks promising too, taking the form of a third-person stealth adventure with cartoony visuals, and a focus on using a bow to take down enemies silently. Light puzzle solving also features.
Other releases include a belated Xbox/PlayStation release of the well-recieved narrative driven adventure Grotto, old-school space shooter Popcorn Rocket, risqué visual novel Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin, and the virtual evolution vivarium simulator Creatura.
Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow
War Hospital
Shinorubi
Grotto
Pigeon Simulator Survival
Popcorn Rocket
Creatura
New multiformat releases
- War Hospital
- Shinorubi
- Grotto
- Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin
- Kitten Hero
New on PSN
- Toy Airplane Race Simulator
- Boaty Tanks 2
- Pigeon Simulator Survival
- Demolish & Build Classic
New on Xbox Store
- Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow
- Popcorn Rocket
- Electrician Simulator
- Beyond Doors
- Creatura
Next week: Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Bulletstorm VR, Bahnsen Knights, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Another Code: Recollection, The Cub, Toy Trains, and Nephenthesys.