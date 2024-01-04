Tools Up! Ultimate Edition, The Spy Who Shot Me, Arcade Game Zone, and Shivering Stone hit the Switch

Well, the Switch has certainly seen busier weeks. Quieter too, but not by much.

A few new bundles are on the agenda. Tools Up! Ultimate Edition brings together the original co-op calamitous renovation party game, which garnered a lukewarm 62% Metacritic, with all 45 levels of the Garden Party DLC and a new PvP Mode. PLAION has also re-released Metro Redux and Saints Row: The Big Purple Package (containing Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected) for £23.99 each. There doesn’t appear to be any enhancements, just a permanent price drop.

As for games somewhat fresher, there’s the faux retro parody FPS The Spy Who Shot Me, sticky floored mini game collection Arcade Game Zone (with a retail release imminent,) traffic management game Airport, and the snow-covered block shoving puzzler Shivering Stone. Think along the lines of Boxxel and Sokoban. Or whatever it was called on Mega Drive – Wacky Warehouse? We forget.

Rewinding back to last week, Nihon Falcom’s 1985 side-scrolling RPG Xanadu gained a re-release, and for the low, low, price for £5.39. The original version sold over 400,000 units in Japan, which was quite the accomplishment for 1985.

New Switch eShop releases

Arcade Game Zone – £22.49

Welcome to the most exhilarating arcade experience in the gaming world – Arcade Game Zone!

An Unprecedented Virtual Arcade Hall!

Arcade Game Zone brings together 40 mini-games, including 30 faithful replicas of classics found in legendary arcade cabinets. But that’s not all; we’ve also included 10 iconic games such as darts, football, billiards, bowling, and many more that you commonly find in renowned arcade establishments worldwide.

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition – £31.49

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition gives players access to the entire chaos-filled Tools Up! package, including base game, all DLCs, and updates.

Time To Get Renovating

Grab your tools and hard hats; we have some home makeovers to do. Tools Up! is a chaotic local co-op game that puts your renovation and teamwork skills to the test. Work your way up a sprawling apartment complex as you renovate more and more intricate homes to meet the exact (yet often bizarre) requirements of the local tenants.

Local Couch Co-Op for Up to 4 People

Play with up to 4 friends to add to the efficiency or outright chaos of your home renovation team. NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op only; there is no online multiplayer mode. The game can be played in single-player, but it is recommended to play with at least one other person.

Plenty to Do Here

This isn’t a simple job, so we brought in some professionals – well, kinda. Every level requires you to tackle a lot of jobs and not make a mess of it. Sweeping up after the demolition crews, painting walls, laying tiles, plastering wallpaper, collecting deliveries, and cleaning up after yourself just to start.

Metro Redux – £23.99

Metro Redux is the ultimate double game collection, including the definitive versions of both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, now available on Nintendo Switch™

Saints Row: The Big Purple Package – £23.99

Saints Row®: The Third™ – The Full Package gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it.

Put the wildest chapter of the Saints Row saga in the palms of your hands for the first time on Nintendo Switch™. You bring the fight to Steelport, a sordid city of sin drowning in sex, drugs, and (a lot of) guns. This is your City. These are your rules.

Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected™:

You are the President of the United States of America, and you must save all of us on Earth.

The Boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States but the Saints are just getting started.

Shivering Stone – £4.49

Experience a serene journey through the winter forest as you unravel the secrets before you and enjoy brainteasing scenarios amidst tranquil visuals and soothing sounds.

Shivering Stone is an environmental sliding puzzle where you take the role of a young man as he journeys across snowfields and frozen forests. Presented in HD pixel art with crisp sprites and fluid animation, Shivering Stone’s 50 stages of increasingly complex pushing puzzles are seen from a top-down perspective, each filling a single screen.

Are you clever enough to master them all?

Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator – £8.99

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of construction with Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator! This 3D game combines the excitement of operating heavy machinery with the strategic challenges of construction tasks, all wrapped in a captivating low-poly graphics environment.

Airport – £9.99

As a kid, have you ever dreamed of being an air traffic controller, managing the flights of hundreds of toy planes and passengers? Well, now you can with Airport, the new traffic management game for Nintendo Switch™!

SNQZ – £1.00

Meander your way through dozens of snakes and avoid your opponnents by any means and let them crash into your tail. Eat the orbs of your crushed opponents and be the biggest !

Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone – £11.99

Embark on an exhilarating virtual journey across the vast landscapes of America with “Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone” While navigating through the expansive virtual world, you’ll come across a diverse array of missions and tasks awaiting your engagement.

Gates of The Mind – £13.49

Gates of The Mind – is 2D Hardcore Platformer. Game should search you in reaction and ingenuity in boss fights and locations.

Each Boss fight and Location have a phases where you must be accurate in your actions and contains non-linear solutions for opening gates of mind.

Milk Seller – £8.99

Immerse yourself in a delightfully captivating farming game. Get ready to earn a fortune by selling the freshest milk while building your empire. Achieving this goal is a journey in itself. Expand your herd with new cows, implement strategic genetic enhancements, and ensure they’re well-fed. Your path to prosperity lies in the sound of every ‘moo’ as you transform your farm into a thriving business.

The Spy Who Shot Me – £7.19

The spy who shot me™ is a comedy retro FPS inspired by classic shooters of the 90s.. Take the roll of super spy Agent7! As he fights against the evil S.C.U.M.

Next week: The Monty Mole Collection, Shinorubi, The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0, Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin, 8-Colors Star Guardians +, Wild Seas, Roman Empire Simulator, Kitten Hero, Pan’orama, Cafe Owner Simulator, GeoJelly, Dungeon Defence Simulator 2024, Capitals Quizzer, and Coin Rush.