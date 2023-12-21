TEVI, The Rumble Fish +, Terra Nil, Tanuki Sunset, XIIZEAL, Rough Justice ’84, and Wall World hit the Switch

Publishers are tripping over themselves to get their new Switch releases on the eShop before Christmas. Speaking of which, a slew of shovelware is due on Christmas Day, clearly hoping to entice those who find eShop credit or a shiny new Switch in their stocking. Be vigilant.

Two very different retro games are on this week’s agenda. From 3goo comes the 2004 beat’em up The Rumble Fish + with new PvP with rollback netcode, a training mode, and CPU recording. Had the Dreamcast lasted a little longer, we would have likely seen a home conversion before now. Then there’s XIIZEAL, a vertical shooter from 2002 with new developer commentary. You may know it as XII Stag – a PS2 budget game published by 505 GameStreet.

There are plenty of other new releases to play while devouring selection boxes and cheese boards. The spider-train survival game Choo Choo Charles should be out by the time you read this, living up to its daft premise. That’s joined by Devolver Digital’s wasteland reclamation sim Terra Nil, in which you’re tasked with turning a barren landscape into a healthy ecosystem.

Rough Justice ’84, meanwhile, is a detective agency management sim with board game elements. Sounds like more fun than Cluedo with the in-laws.

Tanuki Sunset is another belated conversion making an appearance, being a raccoon-starring longboard racer with a focus on drifting. “Tanuki Sunset offers a comical premise, scenic sunsets, chilled beats, and countless hairpin bends to daringly drift around,” we said back when we reviewed the Xbox One version.

After a false start, TEVI should be with us too. This Metroidvania has gained glowing reviews, with the Switch version yet to receive a score lower than 8/10. Nintendo World Report opted for a 9/10. “I had such a good time that I’m eager for a second playthrough, despite its lengthy runtime, taking dozens of hours to complete,” they said.

Then there’s Wall World – a mining rogue-lite with tower defense elements – the time-twisting pixel art adventure Three Minutes To Eight, sci-fi visual novel Synthetic Lover, and the retro-style platformer Ravva and the Phantom Library. Raccoo Venture has come out of the woodwork too. This outdoorsy woodland platformer is a fun time, even though it’s quite demanding in places.

New Switch eShop releases

Terra Nil – £22.49

Terra Nil is a game about transforming a barren, lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Turn dead soil into fertile grassland, clean polluted oceans, plant sprawling forests, and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Reclaim the wasteland.

TEVI – £29.69

Embark on an epic action-adventure as you slash, dash, and combo your way through a sprawling land scarred by conflict. Explore and uncover hidden secrets. Customize your build to triumph in spectacular boss fights. Experience a tale of mystery, magic, and mayhem in TEVI, a bullet hell metroidvania!

Rough Justice ’84 – £17.99

In this single-player board game-inspired strategy game, solve puzzles and use dice and cards to successfully run your private security agency. Advise your agents as they deal with security, fugitive recovery, repossession cases, and more.

Hire freelance agents to help complete cases! Every case has different requirements and with a wide variety of agents to choose from, finding the right agent for the case is essential. Expand your roster to accommodate more agents by completing caseloads and receiving rewards.

Three Minutes To Eight – £13.49

Set in the near future, “Three Minutes To Eight” is a mind-bending pixel art adventure game that breaks the mold by introducing an intriguing twist: the protagonist is destined to meet their demise at precisely 07:57 PM. However, hope is not lost. It’s up to you to unravel what lies beneath, uncover secret paths, find ways to cheat death, and unlock multiple endings. Each run is distinct, with randomized elements and unique events, urging you to revisit the game multiple times to discover all its hidden mysteries. Find yourself in an ever-evolving gaming experience, mimicking a borderline state of mind that teeters on the edge of consciousness, where everything is possible yet remains elusive.

Synthetic Lover – £22.49

Synthetic Lover is a sci-fi visual novel about an individual who discovers the challenges of being human. During his journey, he navigates the ups and downs of an imperfect life while trying to avoid conflict with a powerful organization, learning to understand emotions, form friendships and possibly finding real love. Make critical choices as you navigate dialogue with a unique cast of characters. Discover 7 different endings and unlock beautiful CG scenes along the way, all brought to life with full English voice acting and narration!

ONE. – £58.50

What tied me to this world

1998, winter.

I was just a regular student until another world was born in me.

Like softly falling snow, it blanketed and began to bury my everyday life.

It was only then that I realized…

That there were certain things in my life that never changed.

Fireball Wizard – £8.99

As a powerful wizard, you’ll explore a pixelated landscape filled with treacherous enemies and obstacles. Use your unique abilities to launch deadly fireballs, defeat fearsome bosses, and uncover secrets hidden in mysterious forests, caves, and castles.

Fireball Wizard offers a unique blend of action, adventure, and puzzle solving, making it the perfect game for anyone looking for an authentic gaming experience.

XIIZEAL – £12.00

Graphics that embrace the elaborate pixel art techniques of the 1990s.

Newly recorded commentary that offers a glimpse into the world facing an indie game developer 20 years ago.

Make it! Takoyaki – £1.62

Use your utensils well to make delicious takoyaki!

Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players!

Reach for the ultimate high score!

Wall World – £8.99

Welcome to the Wall World, a mining rogue-lite with tower defense elements. Explore procedurally generated mines and discover fantastical biomes. Find resources and technologies for purchasing valuable upgrades. Fight off hordes of aggressive monsters using your mobile base. Roam the Wall freely day and night, in various weather conditions. Find traces of “the others” and boldly mine where no man has mined before.

Ravva and the Phantom Library – £8.99

Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva and call upon 4 unique companions as you attempt to escape the nightmarish Phantom Library! In this retro side-scrolling platformer, you can enter the world of haunted books in any order you choose and defeat each book’s master before facing the one who controls the library. You can also reenter books you’ve cleared to discover new secrets and complete stages beyond just beating the boss, which could even unlock a special ending for the most dedicated summoners!

The Rumble Fish + – £7.19

The arcade version of The Rumble Fish + has returned with new features!

The Rumble Fish, a game developed in 2004 by DIMPS, renown for its smooth animation and deep game mechanics, has returned as The Rumble Fish +, packed with new features.

From online PvP with rollback netcode to a training mode with features such as CPU recording and playback, everything you need as a fighting game lover is here!

The Curse of Kudan – £35.99

“The Curse of Kudan” is coming to Nintendo Switch™ system! This yuri adventure game was developed by SukeraSparo, sister brand of the studio that brought you “OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos,” SukeraSomero!

This title brings together popular character designer Hanekoto and the writer of the “FLOWERS” series, Hatsumi Shimizu!

Experience the eerie tale of the girls who take on Kudan, an apparition that spells misfortune for anyone who lays eyes on it, and witness the development of an unlikely romance as the girls confront a repressed past!

100 Demon Fantasia – £8.99

The main characters, two shrine maiden sisters named “Kaguya” and “Setsuna,” were living a peaceful life. However, their life changes dramatically when the seal of a powerful demon clan is broken. This demon clan was once a ferocious family that devoured most of humanity. With their revival, humanity faces a crisis. They are trying to eradicate almost all of humanity. Only “Kaguya” and “Setsuna,” who possess the power of the seal, can reseal them. The fate of humanity lies in the hands of these sisters. Can they indeed save humanity!?

Aery – Calm Mind 4 – £9.99

You jump into the role of a little bird, exploring beautiful landscapes and collecting magical crystals that mark certain landscapes.

Because there are no enemies or any other danger in this game you will be able to lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle.

My Lovely Dog Adventure – £9.99

In My Lovely Dog Adventure you play as a little dog that discovers the world on its mission to find its friend.

Travel the world as a little Corgi! You wander mysterious and different landscapes in search of your beloved friend, collecting shiny crystals on the way.

Find out what caused the petrification of the humans and find a way to undo the curse that befell them!

Backroom: Constructions – £8.99

In this game, you will:

– Build a backroom

– Craft keys to escape the backroom

– Cook food to survive

– Grow plants to get food

– Fight entities

– Resolve some quests from entities

– Going from room to room to reach the FINAL LEVEL.

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch – £13.49

Cousin Calico’s prize-winning hogfish have been fiendishly fishnapped by some rowdy hogfish rustlers! Always the brave adventurers, Freddi and Luther offer to find the rustlers’ secret hideout, rescue the hogfish, and wrangle those rambunctious rustlers. You can help Freddi and Luther bring justice back to Briny Gulch as you explore exciting Wild West locations, investigate captivating clues and meet adventurous new characters, like Cousin Calico, Sheriff Shrimp, Sahara Slim, and Eight Finger Phil. Most are helpful “good guys,” but every good Western needs a “bad guy,” or two…

Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room – £8.29

The Main Character is on vacation.

Since he came all this way, he decides to check out a shrine festival nearby.

But, he arrives only to find a great trial (Cow) awaiting him.

This time, the Main Character needs to escape from a shrine festival.

Cow got the festival ready all by himself, so he’s to blame for everything.

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet – £13.49

Pajama Sam chases down some snickering cookies, only to find himself in the midst of a food squabble! The fats and the sweets are taking over Mop Top Island and an emergency peace conference has been called, but four of the delegates are missing! Now, it’s your turn to spring into action to help Pajama Sam find the missing delegates, put a stop to the sticky quarrels, bring peace to Mop Top Island, and still make it home in time for dinner.

Raccoo Venture – £13.49

Defeat different enemies and challenges in this spiritual successor to the 3D platform genre. Find new ways to customize the hero, and discover new friends who will help you on your journey to retrieve the holy relics.

Discover your true destiny through a world full of magic and secret items. Save the harmony of the world and prevent chaos from returning to the land of Verta. But for that, many puzzles and the most unusual enemies will cross your path.

Western Slot Machine – £4.09

Feel lucky today! Now, you can play the best wild casino slot anywhere and anytime.

Experience the real thrill of Las Vegas!Enjoy all the fun of a Western slot machine in your hand. Place your bet, spin, and win big prizes!

Today, luck is on your side. Develop a good strategy and achieve victory!

20 Minutes Till Dawn – £4.49

20 Minutes Till Dawn is a survival rogue-lite where endless hordes of creatures lurk from the dark. Craft an array of overpowering builds and eradicate waves of Lovecraftian nightmares. Will you be able to survive the night?

Growth – 8.99

Growth is a cozy, hex grid based soft-strategy game. Explore and populate a procedurally generated world by utilizing the unique abilities of animals. Growth blends the beauty of cozy exploration with challenging navigation around obstacles such as mountains and rivers to populate fertile soil, transforming barren landscapes into lush forests, meadows, and more. Experience an unforgettable mix of discovery and strategy. Start growing your own idyllic landscape!

Moorhuhn Invasion – Crazy Chicken Invasion – £6.29

Help! The invasion of alien Moorhuhn chickens has begun!

Chicken aliens have been watching us from the depths of space. Now they have come to establish their base and take everything that is not nailed down: trees, cows, mountains, grouse…

But we are prepared! Many hidden extras for our defense will give the aliens a hard time and even their superior technology won’t be able to save them when we strike back with our shotgun…

Party Friends – £6.99

Grab your friends and family because Party Friends supports both single-player and multiplayer modes for up to 4 players. Challenge your loved ones in friendly competitions that will have you laughing, strategizing, and celebrating victory together. Easy-to-learn gameplay ensures that everyone can join in on the fun, making it an excellent addition to any social event. Plus, the stunning, colorful visuals will leave a lasting impression on players of all ages.

Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp – £9.99

Embark on a heart-pounding adventure with our newest release, Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp! Dive into a realm of high-speed thrills and mind-boggling stunts as you take the reins of the mightiest monster trucks.

Tanuki Sunset – £15.99

Grab Your Longboard and Race to the Top!

Meet Tanuki, a rad longboarding raccoon from Sunset Island. They may just be a raccoon, but they’re a raccoon with a dream — to land on the cover of FISH, the #1 longboarding magazine in the world!

Master the longboard as you drift through stunning mountain ranges, swerve through bustling city streets, and board along the sandy beaches of Sunset Island. Train Tanuki to perform epic tricks, from jumping off ramps to longboarding backwards.

