Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora exits the UK retail chart top 10 while MK 11 Ultimate re-enters

A quiet spell for retail releases has made for a stagnate UK physical release chart, with no new releases to speak of. A few games are bouncing around the top 40 though, so at least there’s that.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has left the top 10 already, falling to #12 during its second week on sale. This may explain the minor price drop it received earlier this week. Star Wars Jedi Survivor meanwhile climbed to #24 (up from #11) while Assassin’s Creed Mirage rose from #23 to #14.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope continues to linger in the top 20 too, currently at #18. Fellow Switch exclusive Super Mario RPG also climbs a few positions this week, going from #22 to #19.

In the top ten, EA Sports FC 24 remains the UK’s no.1. Hogwarts Legacy rises to #2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder falls to #3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III remains at #4, while Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 climbs two positions to #5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains at #6, Nintendo Switch Sports takes #7, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-enters the top ten at #8, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga moves up to #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft on Switch.

Next week’s UK chart will reveal the festive no.1. It’s a toss-up between EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy this year, we reckon.