Out this week: Choo-Choo Charles, Rough Justice ’84, The Rumble Fish+, Railbreak, Tiger Blade, Three Minutes To Eight, more

‘Twas the week before Christmas, when all through gaming’s madhouse;
Publishers were stirring, dropping new releases as quietly as a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that digital store credit soon would be there;
The children were nestled all snug in their beds;
While visions of Swole Peter Griffin danced in their heads…
Over twenty five games are due on Xbox alone this week, indicating a last minute rush for valuable digital store presence. Quite a few of these are belated conversions, making the jump from PC to console. There’s an unexpected arcade conversion too, in the form of 2004’s one-on-one brawler The Rumble Fish+, now with vital rollback netcode.
Others to look out for include the board-game style detective management sim Rough Justice ’84, the open-world spider-train survival game Choo-Choo Charles – which has ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews on Steam – on-rails zombie shooter Railbreak, retro style platformer Ravva and the Phantom Library, and the dark adventure DETECTIVE – Stella Porta Case.
Then there’s the sci-fi visual novel Synthetic Lover, pixel art adventure Three Minutes To Eight, the PSVR2 Korean neo-noir action slasher Tiger Blade, a belated Xbox release of the 3D platformer Paperman: Adventure Delivered, Kemco’s JRPG Jinshin (also on Xbox,) procedurally generated first-person shooter STUFFED, and the mining rogue-like Wall World. The PS5 also gains a native version of the solo-developed Gravity Trickster.
No Switch games head to retail this week – in fact, there’s nothing scheduled for around a month – but over on the eShop we can expect Devolver Digital’s environmental strategy game Terra Nil, the chill skateboarding racer Tanuki Sunset, bullet hell Metroidvania TEVI, and the retro shooter XIIZEAL – also known as XII Stag.
A new release round-up for next week looks doubtful, but we should be able to squeeze another eShop round-up out for next week. Hopefully there’s more than just Switch shovelware out.
New release trailers
Choo-Choo Charles
Tiger Blade
Rough Justice ’84
Three Minutes To Eight
Ravva and the Phantom Library
Synthetic Lover
The Rumble Fish +
Railbreak
Gravity Trickster
DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case
Paperman: Adventure Delivered
STUFFED
Jinshin
Wall World
New multiformat releases
- Choo-Choo Charles
- Rough Justice: ’84
- Ravva and the Phantom Library
- Railbreak
- Synthetic Lover
- Three Minutes To Eight
- The Rumble Fish +
- DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case
- SokoWinter
New on PSN
- Tiger Blade
- The Wheel
- Bigfoot’s Journey
- Vetrix Worlds
- Santa’s World
- Sherlock Holmes – The Hunt for Moriarty
- My Life: Farm Vet
- Winters Games Challenge
New on Xbox Store
- Paperman: Adventure Delivered
- Deleted – Cyber Invasion
- Aery – Calm Mind 4
- Cave Digger 2
- Fig.
- STUFFED
- Vostok 2061
- Wall World
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered
- Ominous Tales – The Forsaken Isle
- 9Ball Pocket
- Gray Dawn
- Jack Dragon and the Stone of Peace
- Jinshin
- Party Friends
- Pixel Strike 3D
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road
- SHMUP Mania
- Wordsweeper by POWGI
Next week: Metal Mind (Xbox,) Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4,) and Crazy Chicken – Traps and Treasures 2 (PS4.)