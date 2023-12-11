Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora enters the UK retail chart at #5 while Cyberpunk 2077 bounces back

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of two new entries in this week’s UK retail chart, making its debut at #5. The open-world movie adaptation also took #2 in the PS5 chart and #3 in the Xbox Series chart, which would suggest a reasonably successful launch.

The DLC packed Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition then entered at #15, while the vanilla version climbed to #11 – up from #15. This too managed to enter the PS5 and Xbox Series individual format charts.

We imagined GTA V re-entering the top ten following last week’s GTA IV news, but it climbed the chart by one position only, going from #14 to #13.

In fact, little has changed in the top ten. Super Mario Bros. Wonder climbed to #2, Hogwarts Legacy fell to #3, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III held onto #4.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Nintendo Switch Sport, and Minecraft all fell one position each to take #6, #7, #8, and #9 respectively.

Then at #10 it’s the return of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, presumably helped by a price drop.

Last week’s Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch – which is still yet to gain a Metacritic score – has left the top 40 entirely after just one week on sale, meanwhile. You could say it’s lights out for Batman.