Jurassic Park: Survival announced, set directly after the 1993 movie

The next Jurassic Park game takes us back to 1993, set directly after the events of the original movie. This means a fully explorable Isla Nublar, including everything that lies beyond the iconic park gates.

Playing as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, Jurassic Park: Survival presents a mixture of genres, being a narrative-driven affair with first-person stealth, action sequences, and puzzle sections that require intelligent solutions using the limited resources available.

The isle is said to be “reactive” with roaming dinosaurs and “other surprising threats.”

“We’ve consistently heard from our fans that they’ve been waiting for a game to immerse them in Jurassic Park like never before and, well, we found a way,” said Jim Molinets from Universal Games.

Jurassic Park: Survival is in development at Saber Interactive, targeting PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. It’s expected to coincide with the Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary – a year long celebration, apparently.