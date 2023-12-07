Boulder Dash is about to rock the Evercade – C64 Collection 3 announced

Blaze has revealed their first Evercade cartridge for 2024, and it’s a hefty package with thirteen games – the most we’ve seen on a single cart for a while. Yes, quality over quantity is always preferable. It’s still pleasing to have a cartridge with lots to dip in and out of though.

THEC64 Collection 3 will include the following:

Summer Games II

Boulder Dash

Heavy Metal Paradroid

Super Cycle

Jumpman Junior

Cyberdyne Warrior

Cybernoid II: The Revenge

Netherworld

Deliverance: Stormlord II

Anarchy

Exolon

Street Sports Soccer

Break Dance

Deliverance: Stormlord II and Cybernoid II: The Revenge were renowned for pushing the C64 hard, so both are welcome additions. Boulder Dash and Summer Games II were big hits back in the day too, while Break Dance looks like it could be unintentionally amusing.

Look out for THEC64 Collection 3 on 29th Feb 2024. Next year is a leap year, lest you forget.