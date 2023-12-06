Digital Eclipse announces Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

After being hinted at for a while, Digital Eclipse has made Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story official.

This interactive documentary uses the same blueprint as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration and The Making of Karateka, intended to be an archive of material that dives into the creation of each title, helping to put them into context with a timeline.

A resounding 42 titles are promised, spread across 8 formats including the ZX81, VIC-20, C64, Atari 800, Atari ST, and Atari Jaguar. The cancelled Konix Multisystem is the eighth format, making this the first time Jeff’s demo for the system has been made available.

There’s no full game list just yet. Games mentioned in the press release however include ‍Sheep In Space, Andes Attack, Attack of the Mutant Camels, Matrix, Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time, Hellgate, Laser Zone, Tempest 2000, Gridrunner and Revenge of the Mutant Camels. You may be able to spot more in the trailer below.

We’re hoping the Jaguar’s Defender 2000 makes the cut, which seems feasible considering that Tempest 2000 is here. Sadly, the Nuon’s Tempest 3000 has already been ruled out.

In addition to video interviews, the package will also include Gridrunner: Remastered – which uses the C64 version as a backbone – and two of Jeff Minter’s early light synthesizers, Psychedelia and Colourspace. As you may be aware, Jeff made the music synthesizer packaged with the Xbox 360.

Look out for Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story on PC and consoles in 2024.