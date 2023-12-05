GTA VI trailer launches early, 2025 release confirmed

Following an unfortunate leak, Rockstar has released the highly anticipated GTA VI trailer several hours earlier than planned.

The 90-second trailer, which features Tom Petty’s Love Is A Long Road, is seemingly formed from gameplay and cut-scene snippets that showcase a richly detailed game world. We’re introduced to Lucia, the franchise’s first female protagonist, and it also confirms that – as speculated – it takes place in modern-day Vice City.

Lucia is joined by a currently unknown male, as pictured in the trailer’s title card.

It looks set to continue the franchise’s satirical take on American life, learning heavily into live-streaming culture – with the trailer showing several faux TikTok style live events. The trailer also shows off sandy beaches, marshlands, nightclubs, waterfronts, and highway roads leading to small islands.

The trailer ends with a 2025 release reveal, meaning we can expect another 18 months (give or take) of hype until it eventually releases. No mention is made of target formats, but given the impressive amount of detail on display, PS5 and Xbox Series only seems a safe guess. As for a PC release, it’s also still early to tell. Rockstar may provide more clarification tomorrow, which is when the trailer was originally due to go live.