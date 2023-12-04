Out this week: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Smalland, LoTR: Return to Moria, Born Of Bread, Make Way, Skater XL, more

Ubisoft is no stranger to the Avatar license, creating a tie-in to the first movie back in 2009. Some fourteen years and one movie sequel later, we’re back on Pandora. Preview footage of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has proven impressive, suggesting the decision to leave last-gen behind was the right call. Hopefully the ability to fully explore land, air, and sea will prevent it from being just another open-world game.

We can also explore the world from a different perspective this week. Smalland: Survive the Wilds borrows from Grounded and, erm, The Borrowers, putting you in control of a ‘Smallfolk’ able to ride on insects and animals, swim vast puddles, and scale tall trees. Up to ten players can join in and survive the wilds at once. Then on PS5 there’s The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, which is less of an action game and more of a survival/crafting adventure, taking place deep underground. The PC version didn’t arrive to the most positive of receptions.

Secret Mode’s creative top-down multiplayer racer Make Way should be hitting consoles any day now too, featuring a few unique twists on the genre.

PlayStation owners can also jump into Arizona Sunshine 2 – looking very similar to Dead Island 2, ans offering PSVR 2 support – survive the horrors of the above average Anthology of Fear, and try to climb the online leaderboards in the retro shooter DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation.

The Xbox isn’t without some retro action this week either. Quite a big dollop of it, in fact, with ININ bringing over much of their back catalogue including the very good Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, the Mega Drive’s Panorama Cotton, and the previously lost arcade game Clockwork Aquario.

Incidentally, the very good Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is due a mystery content drop, with more games being added. One of these might be Berzerk, which Atari now owns the rights to.

A trio of very different RPGs are also upon us: the colourful, cartoon-like, turn-based Born Of Bread, the sci-fi flavoured Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and the traditional affair Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains from eastasiasoft.

Then on Switch there’s a retail release of the excellent WORLD OF HORROR, a belated conversion of Skater XL – promising to run silky smooth – and an equally belated physical release of Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star. Poised to fight those festive season pounds, no doubt.

New release trailers

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Born Of Bread

Arizona Sunshine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains

While the Iron’s Hot

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Make Way

Irem Collection Volume 1

Skater XL

New multiformat releases

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Born Of Bread

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

While the Iron’s Hot

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Pesterquest

Make Way

Battle Stations Blockade

Fearmonium

T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour

New on PSN

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Arizona Sunshine 2 Deluxe Edition

Ancient Dungeon VR

DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation

Hiveswap Friendsim

Anthology of Fear

Wall World

New on Xbox Store

Irem Collection Volume 1

Parkitect: Deluxe Edition

Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition

Clockwork Aquario

Cotton 100%

Panorama Cotton

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined

Ruinarch

Ultracore

Adventure Tanks

Aircraft Carrier Survival

Against the Storm

Bestial Reception

Happy Words

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

New Switch retail releases

STAR WARS Heritage Pack

WORLD OF HORROR

Skater XL

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star

Next week: Bahnsen Knights, Vertigo 2, Bear and Breakfast, Hammerwatch II, Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition, Raccoo Venture, Cookie Cutter, Hell Well, Hidden Paws, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Standard Edition, CUSTOM MECH WARS, Rising Dusk Aztek Tiki Talisman, Not For Broadcast: VR, Stickman’s Arena, Towers and Powers, HARDCORE MECHA, Trinity Fusion, Dungeons of Sundaria, and Cards We’re Dealt.