Batman: Arkham Trilogy and The Walking Dead: Destinies enter the UK top 40

The Switch’s Batman: Arkham Trilogy is off to a slow start in the UK retail chart, entering at #28.

The week’s only other new release – The Walking Dead: Destinies – enters one position below Batman at #29. The digital version launched a couple of weeks ago, so it does come as a surprise to see it chart at all – especially after a poor reception.

It’s more or less business as usual in the all formats top ten. In fact, over in the Switch top ten, the top seven positions remain unchanged.

EA Sports FC 24 is the UK’s no.1 for a second week running, with Hogwarts Legacy remaining at #2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder climbs to #3, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III falls to #4.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moves up to #5, swapping places with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at #6.

Nintendo Switch Sports holds onto #7. Minecraft re-enters the top ten at #7 (up from #13,) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stays put at #9, and then at #10 it’s Mortal Kombat 1 – up one position.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaves the top ten, meanwhile, falling from #8 to #11.