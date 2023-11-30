Vampire Dynasty rises in 2024

Last year, yours truly lost almost an entire week to Medieval Dynasty – a settlement builder with survival and RPG elements. It seems many other gamers ended up becoming engrossed in its world too, as publisher Toplitz has used the ‘Dynasty’ name to create a new brand. Sengoku Dynasty entered early access a while ago, now set to be joined by Vampire Dynasty in 2024.

Indeed, this is quite the departure, ditching historic time periods in favour of a dark fantasy setting.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Vampire Dynasty involves a recent survivor of a vampire attack harness their newfound abilities while forming a vampire clan. This entails building a castle, fighting off vampire hunters, and uncovering secrets within other structures in the vicinity. Up to three players can join co-operatively, creating keeps, exploring forests and dungeons, and keeping attackers at bay.

Superhuman strength, heightened perception, enhanced speed, and the ability to transform into a bat are all at your disposal. Choices made by being harsh or benevolent will also impact the storyline.

“We embrace the challenge to deliver a gaming experience that both veteran Dynasty players as well as fans of dark fantasy and horror games can equally enjoy. We have always been fans of both the occult and sinister as well as sandbox games. We cannot wait to show you more of what we achieved by merging both of these worlds,” said lead designer Michał Ciastoń,

We’re interested to see how the construction element will play out. It’s quite hard to imagine a vampire grabbing tools, chopping trees, and laying down foundations. I guess we’ll find out in 2024 when it’s due to hit early access.