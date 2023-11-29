Batman: Arkham Trilogy, DQM: The Dark Prince, Gothic II Complete, SteamWorld Build, and Roots of Pacha hit the Switch

Batman is no stranger to Nintendo platforms, with the Wii U home to conversions of both Arkham City and Arkham Origins. After a short delay, the caped crusader finally arrives on Switch this week in a new collection.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy brings together Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. No Origins, sadly – which we’d wager is either due to it being from a different developer, or the fact that it didn’t gain the same level of critical praise. Shame.

This package includes all DLC, along with the surprise addition of Batman’s suit from The Batman, albeit available in Arkham Knight only. While we imagine that the humble Switch will be able to do Asylum and City justice, we do have concerns about how Arkham Knight will perform, with this originally being a PS4/Xbox One title.

Seemingly arriving out of nowhere, much like Batman himself, the Switch also gains DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince. One of the core mechanics is the ability to fuse monster together to create new lifeforms, and that’s something that always appeals. As a full price game (£49.99) it might be wise to wait for more reviews to drop though.

On the subject of reviews, Thunderful’s SteamWorld Build is going down well with critics. As the name suggests, it’s a town building sim set within the dusty SteamWorld universe. “SteamWorld Build is a deeply compelling city management title that adds new mechanics all the time, keeping you hooked throughout,” said God is a Geek.

The heartwarming Pixel Café left GameGrin smitten too, with this being an interactive visual novel based around taking orders in a pixel art café. I guess the title gave much of that away.

Then there’s Roots of Pacha, the latest cozy lifestyle sim. This too sports pixel art. There’s a twist to help set it apart from the crowd – it’s set in the stone age, charting the rise of civilization. “Roots of Pacha doesn’t entirely reinvent the wheel when it comes to the simulation genre, but it puts an interesting enough spin on things that it still manages to feel like a breath of fresh air compared to a typical farming title,” was Screen Rant’s verdict.

Other new releases hitting the Switch this week include a remaster of the N64’s Turok 3: Shadows of Oblivion, a re-release of the early noughties role-player Gothic II Complete Classic, the peculiar looking adventure Orten Was The Case, and the co-op sci-fi ship management sim This Means Warp.

New Switch eShop releases

Gothic II Complete Classic – £24.98

The iconic sequel to a cult classic RPG

Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch™.

Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the add-on Night of the Raven to your fingertips for the first time on a console.

You have torn down the magical barrier and released the prisoners of the Mine Valley. Now the former criminals of the forests and mountains are causing trouble around the capital of Khorinis. The town militia is powerless due to their low amount of force–outside of the town, everyone is helpless against the attacks of the bandits.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – £49.99

Journey into a fantastical world on a quest for revenge in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince.

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle.

The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

The key to Psaro’s success lies with synthesis: the ability to combine two monsters and create a stronger offspring. Each new creation brings Psaro one step closer to his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy – £49.99

Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security “home” for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion.

Experience critically acclaimed gameplay & AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package.

SteamWorld Build – £24.99

Be the architect of a SteamWorld mining town! Break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin’-tootin’ entertainment.

There’s an abandoned mine sitting under your town, and it’s rumored to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping the impending doom. Use the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried in the mine to expand your town. Stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion – £TBA

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is the first title from Nightdive Studios to use the latest version KEX engine, which utilizes an improved renderer to achieve a higher tier of visual fidelity across 3D models, textures, and graphical effects. In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.

Orten Was The Case – £12.79

Embark on a thrilling adventure where a world of diverse gameplay features awaits you. Cast your line and reel in the catch of the day in the immersive Fishing in Woodhill mini-game. Express your artistic side as you add your unique graffiti to the bustling subway trains, leaving your mark on the urban landscape. Feel the adrenaline rush as you sprint through the city streets in intense police chase sequences.

My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom ! -Pirates of the Disturbance- – £44.99

Uncharted Waters Ahead! – A new doom flag has risen in this all-new story set in the My Next Life as a Villainess universe! This original tale can be enjoyed by both longtime fans of the anime and visual novel series and newcomers alike.

Rascals, Scoundrels, Villains, and Knaves – Catarina isn’t the only one who decided to take a cruise on the Vinculum. The full My Next Life as a Villainess crew is here. Featuring 6 romanceable shipmates, including 2 all-new characters!

A Voyage Down Memory Lane – As you progress through the story and fulfill certain conditions, you’ll unlock special Memory Scenarios. These episodes will take place from the perspective of the other characters in the story. Experience events such as childhood memories and tales from academic life!

Batten Down the Hatches! – Along your journey, you’ll sometimes face two paths before you. Time for a Strategy Meeting! Who better to ask for advice than… well, yourself! As seen in the light novel and anime, Catarina looks within to attend a meeting with five versions of herself—led by Chairman Catarina—to decide which route to take.

Roots of Pacha – £21.99

Be a part of a thriving stone age community. Discover “ideas,” domesticate crops, befriend animals, and contribute to the growth of your village. Play with friends in co-op or explore the early days of civilization in single-player.

The Traveler’s Path – £4.49

Put your logic and problem-solving skills to the test in The Traveler’s Path, a 3D spin on tile-based positional puzzles. From a bird’s eye view over forests, snowfields, deserts and more, it’s your job to help the traveller reach his destination by unscrambling the twisted footpath to his destination. Terrain is segmented into rotatable and swappable tiles. Only by thinking critically and a few steps ahead can you line up pieces of the path to lead the traveller from start to finish.

More than 50 challenging levels await, with new mechanics and obstacles added to increase challenge gradually over the course of the journey. The Traveler’s Path is a family-friendly puzzle adventure that couple creative thinking with lush fantasy themes and scenery!

Ortheo – £1.99

Join Ortheo and explore massive worlds in this all-new 3D globe-trotting adventure! Explore huge beautiful worlds and collect tons of coins and gears.

Metro PD: Close to You – £24.99

Includes Main Stories from the app Love 365: Find Your Story up until “24 Hours and Counting” (Except Nomura)

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions – £34.99

Cross the finishing line riding a unicorn! Wildshade: Unicorn Champions is a racing game for the whole family in which you are transported to a magical and colourful world. Win all the tournaments to unlock the rarest mounts, breed them to create the champion of your dreams and become the best horserider in the fantasy world of Wildshade.

This Means Warp – £15.98

Fly solo or with up to three other loyal crewmates as you boldly go where no-one has gone (and survived to talk about it) before. Obtain and upgrade new weapons and systems for your ship as you venture deep into a procedurally generated universe filled with increasingly grumpy and murder-y enemies. Map your unique path through the stars, but remember that the stakes are super high – one wrong move and it’s game over.

GENSEISUIKODEN PLUS – £18.89

‘Venture into the untamed realm of Ataho, the enigmatic protagonist, secluded within the heart of the rugged mountains.

A fateful day dawns when a formidable tiger fist martial artist emerges,

beckoning Ataho to partake in an epic martial arts showdown,

but he gets caught up in unforeseen events..

Cattails: Wildwood Story – £16.99

Lead your colony into the mysterious Wildwood. Hunt prey, harvest herbs, collect magical treasures, & defend your new home from intruders. Build a thriving town to recruit new cats. Get to know the residents, fall in love, & raise a litter of kittens!

Toasterball – £8.99

The basics of Toasterball are very simple: just press one of the two buttons on your toaster for a short time, release it… and voilà! The longer you press, the higher your toast will fly. Each ejection also makes you jump, allowing you to hop around the field and push your opponent into tight situations. The more you play, the more pro moves you’ll discover, from double-jumping to the deadly “TURBOFLIP”!

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth – £17.09

“You’ve never been… in a single relationship?”

Kimo Kang, a man who knows how to relax with a caramel macchiato, has one fatal flaw. In all his thirty years, he’s never once been in a relationship, making him a Motesolo!

Once more, he takes an ambitious step into the love market, but for some reason, things refuse to go smoothly.

Will Kimo be able to steal his date’s heart and make this blind date a successful one…?

TERAVIT – £0.00

TERAVIT is a sandbox game that allows players to create their own worlds and share them with other players, creating infinite play possibilites.

In TERAVIT, there is a wide variety of player-created game worlds packed with adventures, RPGs, racing games for speed competition, obstacle courses, PvP for action-packed enjoyment, monster hunting, and more. There’s so much to play and enjoy that you’ll never run out of fun.

Arcadian Atlas – £19.99

Civil war engulfs the kingdom as battle lines are drawn and swords unsheathed. Two lovers brought together by war are torn between their sworn queen and the princess who’s risen up to take back the throne. Amidst this conflict is a convergence of fate—a rogue magician seeking to unravel the land’s secrets meets a young girl, the second heir to the throne. With the power to create and destroy worlds, the two fight to overcome their past.

Experience deep tactical battles across vast and treacherous landscapes as you build an army of powerful troops, customizing their classes and skills to gain every advantage against monsters, ruthless foes, a daughter scorned, and a queen so cruel she’d kill her own husband to gain the throne.

Form an army of specialized fighters and wielders of magic, choosing from over 12 custom classes to build out your party. Travel the world of Arcadia, fighting off monsters and avoiding traps as you rain down destruction on your foes from varied grid-based maps.

War has begun. Saving Arcadia will require perfect strategy, the latest gear, and fr

Space Junk Seekers – £1.79

– Gather space junk.

– Try to sell your space junk.

– But space junk is also your only weapon?

– Oh…

2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 – V2 – £16.00

The unique and fantastic idea behind the series of 2weistein games is to train maths in a real 3D action adventure. Embedded in the tantalizing story the player has to solve maths quests or puzzles to get ahead in the game. It was developed by game specialists in cooperation with teachers and psychologists and won several prices and awards.

Last Escape: Dead Complex – £3.99

Dead Complex is a 2D Top Down, Survival Horror Game.

Sneak, Loot and Fight your way out of an infested apartment complex and begin your final escape from the city.

Uzzuzzu My Pet – Golf Dash – £17.99

In Uzzuzzu’s universe, everything can be a golf ball. Sausage, egg, tuna – everything you can think of… Check with Boo what other surprises are waiting for you, and be aware of the item shape, because every “golf ball” bounces differently.

Zomborg – £4.99

A deadly virus outbreak has plagued the planet and the United Nations has set up quarantine zones around the globe.

Rumors have spread that there are survivors trapped inside the quarantine zones, along with footage of grotesque, reanimated corpses roaming the streets. As the world’s governments search for the origin of the infection, they’ve deploy highly skilled mercenaries as the last hope for humanity. The fate of humanity is in your hands. It’s your turn to fight the walking dead.

Create unique, customizable characters and arm yourself with 10 types of weapons. You’ll need the firepower when you get attacked by up to 100 zombies at once!

Pixel Café – £11.69

Dive into this captivating blend of an arcade time manager and visual novel. Help a small-town girl navigate life in a big city, and take part in her coming-of-age story as she forges connections, overcomes difficulties, and struggles to find her worth.

Next week: Outer Wilds, Born Of Bread, Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains, A Highland Song, While the Iron’s Hot, A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, Battle Stations Blockade, DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure, Crystal Chip Collector e, SUNSOFT Mahjong Solitaire, Hiveswap Friendsim, Pestersim, Pesterquest, Nessy The Robot, Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range, Fearmonium, The Smurfs: Colorful Stories, Mob Control, Helix Jump, Vege Bubble Shoot, Air Aces, and Yukar From The Abyss.