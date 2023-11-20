Out this week: Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, Worldless, In Stars and Time, Train Valley 2 – Community Edition, more

A combination of Thanksgiving and Black Friday has seemingly made this week a quiet one, with only a handful of new releases arriving on each platform. Next week is looking busier, and we still have Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Nacon’s co-op battler Gangs of Sherwood, and the belated Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 to look forward to before the year is out – alongside a good dozen indies.

This week we can expect the stylised 2D platformer Wordless – which also features turn-based battles – the monochrome RPG In Stars and Time, and a double-whammy of train-based games with Train Valley 2 – Community Edition alighting on all platforms, and Train Traffic Manager arriving on Xbox.

The Switch gains the cutesy party suite PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! too, published by Bandai-Namco.

Then there’s Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection from Limited Run. Originally it was planned to merely include Ocean’s 8-bit and 16-bit Jurassic Park games, but in the last few months, the studio was able to snag SEGA’s Mega Drive/Genesis games. It’ll be interesting to see how many of these hold up. We recall SEGA’s digitised Jurassic Park action platformer being a bit frustrating.

Other new releases include the colourful block-based puzzler SETTRIS, roguelike deckbuilder Alina of the Arena, co-op eco-friendly adventure Trash is Fun, and the heavily stylised narrative driven adventure Deserted – reportedly inspired by Out of the World. Or Another World, as it was known in Europe.

New release trailers

Worldless

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Deserted

In Stars and Time

Train Valley 2 – Community Edition

PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party!

Alina of the Arena

Train Traffic Manager

SETTRIS

Trash is Fun

New multiformat releases

Worldless

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

SETTRIS

Train Valley 2 – Community Edition

Alina of the Arena

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Train Traffic Manager

New on PSN

In Stars and Time

Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector’s Edition

Raccoon Adventure: Animal Simulator

New on Xbox Store

Deserted

Farm Builder

Trash is Fun

Train Traffic Manager

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party!

Spirit of the Island

TMNT: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Next week: SteamWorld Build, Gangs of Sherwood, Evercade Duke Nukem Collection 1 and 2, Dune: Spice Wars, Rollerdrome, Turok 3, Pixel Café, Forest Grove, The Traveler’s Path, Roots Of Pacha, Calico, Suicide Guy VR Deluxe, and This Means Warp.