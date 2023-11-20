Early Black Friday deals shake-up UK chart while Hogwarts Legacy returns to no.1

A combination of new releases and early Black Friday deals have given the UK retail chart a significant shake-up, with around half the top 40 comprising of new titles and re-entries.

The belated Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy has helped it return to no.1, impressively dethroning Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – now at #2.

Super Mario RPG took #6, Outright Games’ Bluey: The Videogame bounded in at #7, while Persona 5 Tactica debuted at #34. We had an inkling that Bluey would be a surprise hit.

It seems that Mortal Kombat 1 was the game to benefit from a Black Friday discount the most, dashing from #33 to #10. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate isn’t far behind either, currently at #13.

Square-Enix’s Forspoken – discounted to as low as £7.99 last week – returned to #16, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope bounced back at #18, Final Fantasy XVI re-entered at #21, LEGO 2K Drive parked up at #23, while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 4 and The Last of Us: Part 1 all returned to the lower end of the chart.

After a launching a few weeks ago, Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2024 has finally made its chart debut too, entering at #28. It looks like it took a price cut to get there, though.