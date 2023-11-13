Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Football Manager 2024 shoot and score

Despite middling reviews, with the Metacritic score currently sitting at a lackluster 53%, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has managed to top all formats top 40, along with the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series charts. Let’s face it – as one of the biggest names in gaming, it was always going to have impressive launch figures. How it’ll perform in the long run is a mystery.

SEGA’s Football Manager 2024 put in a strong showing too, arriving at #5 and topping the PC chart. Football Manager, Farming Simulator, and titles relating to The Sims are just about the only physical PC releases able to penetrate the UK chart these days. Not that many PC retail releases are put out in this digital age.

The belated retail release of Disney Dreamlight Valley, published by Nighthawk Interactive, turned up at #32, while in the Xbox Series chart last week’s retail release of Stray took #7.

Back in the all formats top ten, EA Sports 24 held onto #2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell to #3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 dropped to #4, current Switch pack-in Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved two places to #7, Hogwarts Legacy shifted to #8, Minecraft remained at #9, and then at #10 it’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

RoboCop: Rogue City went from #4 to #13 during its second week on sale, suggesting it’ll be in the top 40 for a few more weeks to come.

Expect Super Mario RPG, the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, Persona 5 Tactica, and possibly Bluey: The Video Game to enter the top 40 next week. We may even see ol’ Hogwarts return to no1.